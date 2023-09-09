Not all emotional wins belong to the top teams. Tara proved that point by notching an 18-12 victory over rival Broadmoor in a District 6-4A opener played Friday at BHS.
Jordan Bowie rushed for 165 yards and scored touchdowns, while Adrian Coleman added 75 rushing yards and a two-point conversion for the Trojans (1-1, 1-0), who had not won since late in the 2021 season.
“I want to say the last time Tara won it was also over Broadmoor and that was in either Week 9 or Week 10 two years ago,” Tara coach Reginald Ware said. “So that’s either 12 or 13 games ago.
“It really was a hard-fought game on both sides — so many momentum shifts. We went up 18-0 and then had to hold on there at the end to win.”
Xzavier Ware, Elon Spears and Keavon Scott all had multiple tackles for loss for Tara.
“I think this year we understand the value of the running game better than we did,” Ware said. “We value running between the tackles.”
SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER 33, VARNADO 14: Ty’Kimion Ford completed nine of 14 passes for 168 yards and three TDs top help the Class 1A Knights remain unbeaten.
Joshua Thomas, Carson Baxter and Tracy Harris each caught a TD pass from Ford. Baxter also had 51 yards rushing.
ASCENSION CATHOLIC 39, OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC 28: In Opelousas, Chad Elzy Jr. ran for two fourth-quarter TDs that allowed the Bulldogs (2-0) to pull away from OCHS.
A 56-yard scoring run by Elzy with 11:10 remaining gave ACHS the lead for good in the Thursday game played at Gardner Stadium in Opelousas.
Elzy ran for 205 yards on 19 carries. QB Jake Landry added 135 rushing yards for the Bulldogs.
U-High media policy
University High is instituting a new media credentialing policy for the remainder of the season. All media must apply for credentials using a google link on the ULS Athletics Facebook page.
No commercial photographers or videographers will receive sideline passes, according to U-High football coach/AD Andy Martin.
