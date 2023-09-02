Few runners expected to run a personal best. But a dry course and slightly humid temperatures were a nice starting point for Angelle Dupuis and Matthew Maynard.
Dupuis of Teurlings Catholic and Catholic High’s Maynard were the top finishers at St. Michael’s Bayou Boogie Invitational. The cross country season opener was held Saturday at Highland Road Park.
“I took the lead in the last 400 meters,” Dupuis said. “I knew I could go … I just had it in me and knew I could do it.
“All along I could feel the pace I was going. I wanted to make sure I saved something for the end.”
Dupuis ran a three-mile time of 19 minutes, 14.76 seconds to edge St. Amant’s Ella Willoughby and Myah Chenier of Central by about three seconds.
Maynard and Catholic teammate David Lemann took turns in the lead during the final portion of the boys three-mile race.
Both achieved their goal of breaking 16 minutes as Maynard finished in 15:51.45 and Lemann clocked in at 15:59.07 nearly 15 seconds ahead of the next closest finisher.
“Last week we had a scrimmage race out here and it was about five degrees cooler,” Mayard said. “But the pace we started at was slow. This race we went out faster and it was tougher with the heat.
“I lost my breath early, but I doubled down, stuck with my teammate and was able to finish strong. The best part of my race was honestly the finish even though that was when I was hurting the most.”
A total of 356 runners — 200 boys and 156 girls — complete the three-mile varsity races. There were also two junior varsity races.
Catholic had the low score of 49 points to win the boys title, ahead of Central (125) and Parkview Baptist (143) in a 27-team field. St. Joseph’s Academy won the girls title with 53 points. Acadiana Renaissance (93) edged St. Thomas More (95) for the runner-up spot in 16-team field.
Bayou Boogie Invitational
At Highland Road Park
Boys
Top teams: 1, Catholic 49. 2, Central 125. 3, Parkview Baptist 143. 4, Teurlings Catholic 146. 5,. St. Thomas More 171. 6, Hahnville 214. 7, Episcopal School of Acadiana 236. 8, Rummel 244.
Top individuals
1, Matthew Maynard, Catholic, 15:51.45. 2, David Lemann, Catholic, 15:59.07. 3, William Brown, ESA, 16:14.96. 4, Ethan Delatte, Parkview, 16:18.72. 5, Preston Mire, Hahnville, 16:27.21. 6, Alex Williams, Terrebonne, 16:28.34. 7, Talan Sievers, LCA, 16:28.66. 8, Noah Bernard, Teurlings, 16:30.64.
Girls
Top teams: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 53. 2, Acadiana Renaissance 95. 3, St. Thomas More 97. 4, Vandebilt Catholic 101. 5, St. Michael 156. 6, Hannan 193. 7, Teurlings Catholic 195. 8, Denham Springs 213.
Top individuals
1, Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 19:14.76. 2, Ella Willoughby, St. Amant, 19:17.37. 3, Myah Chenier, Central, 19:17.72. 4, Ellie Bond, STM, 20:16.16. 5, Olivia Hatch, Vandebilt, 20:16.80. 6, Ava Lebouef, ARC, 20:17.17. 7, Melia Hooper, SJA, 20:19.94. 8, Kalynn Beacom, ARC, 20:20.08