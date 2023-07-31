Addison Contorno, Doyle

Addison Contorno, Doyle

 Provided photo

Player of the Year

Addison Contorno, Doyle

Contorno’s diverse skill set was on full display as she led the Tigers to the LHSAA’s Division III nonselect semifinals in Sulphur. The SLU signee’s four-year high school career can be summed up in five words, “It just kept getting better.”

“Addison was such a joy to coach,” Decell said. “From the time she stepped on the field as a freshman she made an impact. She was a great teammate and did all the things we asked. But she was never complacent or satisfied with what she was doing.”

Those qualities, along with a stellar senior season made Contorno the Outstanding Player on the All-Metro team for Classes 3A and below as selected by local area coaches.

Contorno played center field and set the tone for the Tigers on offense and defense. She batted .435 with 14 doubles, 45 runs scored and 43 RBI. Contorno also stole 25 bases and had a .990 fielding percentage.

“Her offensive stats speak for themselves. But to me, the big difference this year was her defense this year,” Decell said. “When a ball was hit anywhere close to center field, we knew she was going to catch it.

“And if a runner tried to advance or score, she would find a way to throw them out. We had more confidence because we knew she was going to make plays.”

Coach of the Year

Blake West, French Settlement

It was a party like 1999 for West and Lions at the LHSAA softball toourney. French Settlement won the Division IV nonselect title, the school’s first softball title in 24 years.

The Lions (24-10) have been a presence in Class 2A in recent years since moving up from the Class B ranks. This was a breakout season in which West’s FSHS squad claimed a No. 4 playoff seed and outscored opponents 38-3 in the postseason.

The team

Kynleigh Rhymer, St. John

Pitcher 17-9

Malloy Miles, French Settlement

Pitcher 15-9

Taylor Douglas, Holden

Pitcher 20-11

Morgan Landry, Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Pitcher 17-8

Kamrynn Ouber, Holden

Catcher .351

Kylee Savant, Doyle

Catcher 29 RBI

Charli Neumann, St. John

Infield .404

Gracie Duffy, Holden

Infield .404

Bailey McLin, Doyle

Infield .438

Kassidy Rivero, Doyle

Infield .398

Lilli St. Germain, Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Infield .386

Brooke Dupuy, French Settlement

Outfield .421

Shelby Taylor, Doyle

Outfield .458

Addison Harvey, University

Outfield .531

Emma Petite, French Settlement

Utility .385

Emma Wilson, Holden

Utility .452

Rebecca Frey, Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Utility .387

Ali Mancuso, St. John

Utility .344

Ava Gauthe, Ascension Catholic

Utility .472

Karsyn Vadnais, St. John

Utility .444

Brilee Ford, Albany

Utility 15 HR, 55 RBI