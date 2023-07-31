Player of the Year
Addison Contorno, Doyle
Contorno’s diverse skill set was on full display as she led the Tigers to the LHSAA’s Division III nonselect semifinals in Sulphur. The SLU signee’s four-year high school career can be summed up in five words, “It just kept getting better.”
“Addison was such a joy to coach,” Decell said. “From the time she stepped on the field as a freshman she made an impact. She was a great teammate and did all the things we asked. But she was never complacent or satisfied with what she was doing.”
Those qualities, along with a stellar senior season made Contorno the Outstanding Player on the All-Metro team for Classes 3A and below as selected by local area coaches.
Contorno played center field and set the tone for the Tigers on offense and defense. She batted .435 with 14 doubles, 45 runs scored and 43 RBI. Contorno also stole 25 bases and had a .990 fielding percentage.
“Her offensive stats speak for themselves. But to me, the big difference this year was her defense this year,” Decell said. “When a ball was hit anywhere close to center field, we knew she was going to catch it.
“And if a runner tried to advance or score, she would find a way to throw them out. We had more confidence because we knew she was going to make plays.”
Coach of the Year
Blake West, French Settlement
It was a party like 1999 for West and Lions at the LHSAA softball toourney. French Settlement won the Division IV nonselect title, the school’s first softball title in 24 years.
The Lions (24-10) have been a presence in Class 2A in recent years since moving up from the Class B ranks. This was a breakout season in which West’s FSHS squad claimed a No. 4 playoff seed and outscored opponents 38-3 in the postseason.
The team
Kynleigh Rhymer, St. John
Pitcher 17-9
Malloy Miles, French Settlement
Pitcher 15-9
Taylor Douglas, Holden
Pitcher 20-11
Morgan Landry, Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Pitcher 17-8
Kamrynn Ouber, Holden
Catcher .351
Kylee Savant, Doyle
Catcher 29 RBI
Charli Neumann, St. John
Infield .404
Gracie Duffy, Holden
Infield .404
Bailey McLin, Doyle
Infield .438
Kassidy Rivero, Doyle
Infield .398
Lilli St. Germain, Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Infield .386
Brooke Dupuy, French Settlement
Outfield .421
Shelby Taylor, Doyle
Outfield .458
Addison Harvey, University
Outfield .531
Emma Petite, French Settlement
Utility .385
Emma Wilson, Holden
Utility .452
Rebecca Frey, Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Utility .387
Ali Mancuso, St. John
Utility .344
Ava Gauthe, Ascension Catholic
Utility .472
Karsyn Vadnais, St. John
Utility .444
Brilee Ford, Albany
Utility 15 HR, 55 RBI