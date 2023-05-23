Rhaia Davey
Volleyball • The Dunham School
Davey powered the Tigers to a Division III LHSAA championship, the school’s first volleyball title since 2005. The senior was voted LVCA Division III MVP, All-Metro small schools MVP and Division III title-game MVP. She had 453 kills, a .300 hitting percentage and 322 digs. Davey is a Mississippi College signee.
Hannah Vaughan
Cross country • St. Joseph’s Academy
Every runner wants the last race of a season to be a winner. Vaughan, the Metro MVP, did just that in a resounding way. She won the LHSAA’s individual Division I championship with a three-mile time of 18 minutes, 5.6 seconds. The junior’s best time for the Division I champion Redstickers was 17:53.5.
Rylee Simoneaux
Swimming • Episcopal
Simoneaux led the Knights to a runner-up finish in the LHSAA’s Division III and also earned All-Metro MVP honors. The sophomore won the 50- and 100-meter backstroke races in Division III and was the Swimmer of the Meet at the CCSL and Division III meets. She also had the Baton Rouge area's top 100 freestyle time.
Madison Hitzman
Soccer • St. Joseph’s Academy
Hitzman was the top offensive weapon for the Redstickers, who won their first LHSAA soccer championship in school history. The Divisions I and II All-Metro MVP used her speed and agility to set up scoring opportunities for herself and teammates. The Spring Hill signee finished the season with 24 goals and 12 assists.
Shaila Forman
Basketball • Southern Lab
Forman enhanced her status as one of Louisiana’s top rising sophomores while leading the Kittens to a second straight Division IV select title game. She finished with averages of 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.8 assists per game for a Southern Lab team that was an LHSAA runner-up.
Jaydan Jackson
Powerlifting • Zachary
It was another record-setting season for Jackson, who set the tone for area girls powerlifters again in 2023. The two-sport standout won the Division I 165-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,200 pounds that included records of 450 pounds on the squat and 275 pounds on the deadlift.
Ashtyn Yoches
Bowling • Dutchtown
Yoches ended her prep career in a fabulous way. The Nebraska signee is the Star of Stars for a second time after leading the Griffins to their first LHSAA team title. Yoches was the finals MVP and rolled a 228 in her final game. She had a season average of 199.
Mallory Mitchell
Gymnastics • Dutchtown
Mitchell displayed poise and consistency while helping the Griffins win the LHSAA’s girls team title. The freshman finished second among all Level 8 competitors with an all-around score of 37.800 points. Mitchell scored 9.3 or higher in all but one event, including the meet’s top mark of 9.75 on vault.
Sophia Manuel
Tennis • St. Joseph’s Academy
Manuel was voted the All-Metro MVP after teaming with Caroline Pousson to compile a 17-3 record with LHSAA Division I regional and state championships for the Redstickers. She ended her SJA career as a three-time LHSAA doubles champion, winning each title with a different partner.
Sophia Macias
Golf • Episcopal
Macias is the Metro Girls Player of the Year for the third straight season. She won the Metro tourney and had a regular-season average of 0.50 strokes over par. Macias placed second in the LHSAA’s Division II regional/state tournament. She carded a 4-under round at the state tourney.
Makeriah Harris
Track and field • Scotlandville
It was another record-setting season for Harris, who led Scotlandville to LHSAA Division I indoor and Class 5A outdoor titles. She set 5A and Division I composite records while winning the 100-meter hurdles in 13.49 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 41.49 seconds. She also anchored a 4x200 relay that snapped a 21-year-old record.
Addison Jackson
Softball • St. Amant
There were plenty of notable numbers again for Jackson, who led the Gators to the Division I nonselect championship — their second straight LHSAA crown. She batted .521 with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs. In the circle, Jackson was 32-2 with 0.93 ERA and 188 strikeouts and 43 walks.