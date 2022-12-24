BOYS
OUTSTANDING SWIMMER: William DeJean, Catholic
DeJean’s high school career ended with a fast and fabulous finish.
The SMU-bound senior was the Bears’ lone senior and a team captain who led the way to a Capital City Swim League Championships title and a runner-up finish at the LHSAA’s Division I meet.
As Catholic High coach Doug Logsdon notes, DeJean was not some overnight success story.
“I’ve got nothing but good things to say about him.” Logsdon said. “William was a No. 3 or No. 4 swimmer for us in events as a freshman and sophomore.
“And then his junior year he became one of the fastest kids on the team. As one of the most experienced guys he also became a team leader.”
DeJean won his signature event, the 200-yard individual medley, at both the CCSL and LHSAA meets for the second straight year, posting a best time of 1 minute, 53.42 seconds. He also anchored the Bears’ 200 freestyle relay team that placed first at the LHSAA meet.
“Repeating a win in the 200 IM at state is a big deal. Then he anchored that 200 free relay,” Logsdone noted. “He has improved all four years and really stepped forward in terms of team leadership this year. He’s a great teammate and a great kid all-around.”
COACH OF THE YEAR: Maggie Hall, Baton Rouge High
Hall’s Bulldogs were both successful and consistent. BRHS established itself early with a regular season meet win over Catholic, followed by a runner-up finish at the CCSL championships with 421 points. From there, the Bulldogs claimed a third-pace finish at the LHSAA’s Division I meet.
THE TEAM
Briggs Bargas, Catholic
Alex Cooper, Catholic
Carson Crochet, Brusly
Jackson DeJean, Catholic
Millen Fehr, Central
Matthew Foret, Baton Rouge High
Jackson Gautreau, Catholic
Jason Ge, Baton Rouge High
Harrison Martin, Catholic
Cooper May, University
Jackson May, Denham Springs
Matthew Nguyen, Baton Rouge High
Phillip Nguyen, Baton Rouge High
Matthew O’Konski, Dutchtown
Sammy Smith, Catholic
Antoni Staszkiewicz, Baton Rouge High
GIRLS
OUTSTANDING SWIMMER: Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal
Asked about Rylee Simoneaux’s skill-set as a swimmer, Episcopal coach Billy Newport praised her all-around talent. Newport also said one other thing makes Simoneaux a standout.
“I think what sets her apart is this: She is a good racer. She loves to race, in any event or relay,” Newport said. “No matter what race it is, she doesn’t like to lose.
“When you race against her, you had better put your best foot forward. She is out there to win.”
Winning is what Simoneaux, a sophomore, did all season as she helped Episcopal claim a runner-up finish at the LHSAA’s Division III meet and a third-place finish at the Capital City Swim League Championships.
The CCSL regular season illustrated how dominant Simoneaux was. She swam the league’s top time in five out of eight girls individual events — the 50, 100, 200 and 50 freestyles, along with the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly.
Simoneaux also was a double winner at the CCSL and LHSAA Division III meets. She posted a time of 57.22 seconds in the backstroke at LHSAA meet, where she also won the 50 free.
Newport believes Simoneaux’s best is yet to come.
“I don’t think she is a finished product– I think her best years are ahead of her,” Newport said.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Billy Newport, Episcopal
The Knights truly excelled in Newport’s first season. There was regular-season success that transitioned in a big way to post season success. After placing third behind St. Joseph’s Academy and Baton Rouge High at the CCSL meet, setting the stage for a runner-up LHSAA Division III finish.
THE TEAM
Elia Achberger, Baton Rouge High
Caroline Beck, St. Joseph’s Academy
Keira Carmichael, Baton Rouge High
Anna Guidroz, St. Joseph’s Academy
Caroline Munson, St. Joseph’s Academy
Ava Ostendorf, St. Amant
Caroline Roberts, St. Joseph’s Academy
Riley Roedel, St. Joseph’s Academy
Lyla Roper, St. Joseph’s Academy
Laura Purgerson, St. Joseph’s Academy
Annie Raven, Baton Rouge High
Helen Wang, Baton Rouge High
Bailey Van Hoogstraten, University
Emmy Wilkinson, St. Amant
Teams selected by Capital City Swim League