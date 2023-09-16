What we learned
Baton Rouge’s top teams showed they are who we thought they were. University High found a way to come from behind several times to edge Catholic in a gritty game either team could have won. Sure, Zachary’s offense was not explosive, but the play of the Bronco defense after giving up an early TD could set the tone for good things to come.
Surging 6-4A is a thing
If you bet on one the biggest Week 4 games to be Plaquemine at Istrouma and that the Indians would be the 3-0 team two months ago you might be clairvoyant. Istrouma continues to break down barriers. And so does unbeaten St. Michael. The Warriors are arguably off to their best start under coach Zach Leger, former St. Michael player.
Other big wins
Dutchtown’s 38-0 win over Covington certainly was impressive. However, based on the first two weeks, I rank Walker’s 40-29 win over Mandeville as a key eye-opener. The Skippers overpowered another 5-5A foe, Denham Springs, in Week 1. Also, credit to two District 8-1A teams, Ascension Catholic and White Castle, for remaining unbeaten along with Slaughter Charter of 9-1A.