BR.karrcatholic.112622_004 MJ.JPG
Catholic High running back Ryland Parker (29) takes the handoff for a run play against Edna Karr in the first quarter of the Division I select quarterfinals on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Mettle testing

How will local powers Catholic High and University bounce back from losses in Week 2? We’ll find out when they face each other Friday. Both teams may slip a bit in the statewide polls. All that stuff is window dressing now. After being bounced, you watch for the bounce back.

Trending …

Could it be District 6-4A? The local 4A district has taken its share of lumps for a few years now. While tougher challenges loom, seeing Istrouma and St. Michael get off to 2-0 starts is good for the teams and for 6-4A. No delusions here. Just giving credit where its due.

Who’s got next (week)?

Obviously, Catholic at U-High is one big game. But there are others. Remember Zachary? The Broncos (1-0) come off that unexpected open date and will host St. Augustine. A major test after an open date. Though both teams are 1-1, West Feliciana at McKinley has huge 6-4A implications.

