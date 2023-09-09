Mettle testing
How will local powers Catholic High and University bounce back from losses in Week 2? We’ll find out when they face each other Friday. Both teams may slip a bit in the statewide polls. All that stuff is window dressing now. After being bounced, you watch for the bounce back.
Trending …
Could it be District 6-4A? The local 4A district has taken its share of lumps for a few years now. While tougher challenges loom, seeing Istrouma and St. Michael get off to 2-0 starts is good for the teams and for 6-4A. No delusions here. Just giving credit where its due.
Who’s got next (week)?
Obviously, Catholic at U-High is one big game. But there are others. Remember Zachary? The Broncos (1-0) come off that unexpected open date and will host St. Augustine. A major test after an open date. Though both teams are 1-1, West Feliciana at McKinley has huge 6-4A implications.