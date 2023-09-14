BLAINE BRADFORD
DB, Catholic, So.
Bradford turned heads a year ago as a freshman for the Class 5A Bears. The sophomore safety already has over 20 college offers, including SEC offers from LSU, Ole Miss and Georgia. U-High and its roster that includes several top prospects is the latest to test Bradford and the CHS secondary.
KAMERON THOMAS
RB, Zachary, Sr.
Two weeks ago, St. Augustine scored 71 points in a win over McDonogh 35. One of the best ways to limit an explosive offense is to keep it on the sidelines. With Thomas and Nate James, the Broncos may look to do just that. Two weeks ago, the duo combined for over 140 yards.
JOHN HEBERT
OL, University, Jr.
The Cubs’ left tackle is a tireless worker who is fundamentally sound. Hebert will shoulder some major responsible this week against Class 5A Catholic High. The Bears love to bring pressure from the outside to collapse the backfield pocket and short-circuit plays before they begin.