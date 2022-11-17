JACOB JOHNSON
Catholic C, Sr.
Two weeks ago, the Bears used two fourth-quarter drives powered by its offensive line to edge Zachary 24-21 in a game that decided the District 4-5A title. As the center, Johnson plays a pivotal role in orchestrating everything the Catholic line does while also snapping the ball accurately to QB Daniel Beale.
TYLON JOHNSON
Madison Prep QB, So.
This sophomore will make his playoff debut after making a name for himself as a first-year starter for the Chargers. He spent 2021 as a wide receiver/understudy to UL’s Zeon Chriss and learned well. Going onto Friday’s game with St. Louis, Johnson has passed for 1,631 yards and 20 TDs.
ASHLEY WILLIAMS
Zachary DE, Sr.
Looking to gain an edge out on the edge? This Auburn commitment is a player the Broncos use to apply pressure to opposing offenses. Williams can get into the backfield quickly but also has the presence of mind not to over run plays. Both attributes will be valuable vs. West Monroe.