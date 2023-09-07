It's official — the Mike Roach Classic football game between rivals Madison Prep and Southern Lab has been moved to nearby Scotlandville High as lighting work at Southern University's A.W. Mumford Stadium continues.
Kickoff remains at 7 p.m. Thursday night. Southern Lab finalized plans for the move to Scotladndville as word circulated on social media early Thursday about a site change.
"They are still working on the lights (at Mumford)," Southern Lab director Herman Brister Jr. said. "So, we'll be at Scotlandville again."
Southern Lab opened its season with a 32-0 victory over Liberty at Scotlandville last week.