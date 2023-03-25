Port Allen coach Brian Bizette used his crutches to lean closer to the action.
“Everything is fine and it’s about to get better once Ciera (Brown) nails this lift,” Bizette said. Seconds later, he added, “That’s it … ballgame we did it again. Yes, another title.”
Because Bizette is hobbled by complications following surgery, his celebration was a bit muted. Of course, the PAHS girls powerlifting team more than made up for that with screams and hugs.
Watching the Port Allen (10 titles) and Lutcher (16 titles in a row) celebrate team titles was just part of my process at the LHSAA State Powerlifting Championships. Yes, I’ve covered lots of LHSAA events over the years, including some at the Cajundome.
It was my first LHSAA powerlifting experience for two reasons. Though powerlifting coaches celebrated the sport’s 40th year in Louisiana this week, it has only been an LHSAA sport for nine years. Also, the championships were previously held in north Louisiana locations.
OK, I know what some of you are thinking. Powerlifting … how hard can it be? Or, isn’t it just a bunch of football players using weight training to earn a second varsity letter?
So wrong on both counts. It is one of the fastest growing sports in Louisiana, a fact that 1,100 state meet competitors validates. Spend one day at a powerlifting meet and you will see a sport that offers a unique melting pot.
There are big guys, many of whom likely play football. But with weight classes starting at 114 pounds for boys and 97 pounds for girls, powerlifting encompasses a wide range of competitors. There are multi-sport athletes.
However, powerlifting is the only sport for many who competed during the four-day meet. Their passion and resolve to succeed rivals that of athletes you see at any other venue. Their stories are equally compelling too.
I’ll cite Covington’s Lola Cheramie as an example. At 104 pounds, she was an individual champion Friday in the 105-pound weight class. She set a composite (all divisions) record with 327 ½-pound squat.
Cheramie does not necessarily see herself as an “athlete.” per se. But she decided to give powerlifting a try as a freshman and was a champion as a senior. Her other passion? Theatre and work on a spring showcase starts this week.
The Lutcher girls won with ease. But coaches Jon and Kelly Magendie never let us. Like the other coaches, they implore their lifters to achieve person bests, albeit with a bit of flair. The sparkle on T-shirts and face paint comes from Kelly Magendie.
As the competitors compete against each other in flights in their respective weight classes, there is a constant reminder that the ultimate opponent is always the weight resting on the bar.
“It looked like one of my kids had a good lift,” one coach told me Saturday. “But he moved his foot to the side just a little, so it did not count. It was something he did. There was no one to blame … it’s a lesson to learn from.”
A crowd of lifters and coaches from multiple schools encircled one of the platforms for two attempts at a composite record in the bench press. Neither attempt set a record, but the energy generated by the possibility of a record was there.
Possibilities … some that turn into life-changing memories. Yes, powerlifting does that.
Isn’t that what high school sports are about? I think so.