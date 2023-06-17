The phone rang as Rohan Davey waited for an order at a local restaurant last November.
A lead on the coaching job the former LSU quarterback never knew he wanted was waiting. Davey answered. But he was not ready in that moment.
“I just looked at my phone and said, ‘Look, I’m out picking up food … this is a bad time,’” Davey said. “I called back the next day. I thought he (a friend) was playing with me, and I found out he wasn’t. From there, it was still a four-month process.
“I came and visited Ascension Christian. I met people, saw the school and I liked it. I took the job.”
The story of how Davey got to Class 1A Ascension Christian is not conventional. Rest assured the 45-year-old Davey is locked into the possibility of building a program at a school that has struggled to find football footing in the Gonzales area. The Lions were 0-9 in 2022.
Just as timing is a part of football, so was the move to ACH for Davey. His son Micah, an ex-University High linebacker, earned FCS All-Freshman honors for McNeese last fall. His daughter Rhaia starred for The Dunham School volleyball team and is set to play for Mississippi College this fall.
“I’ve done some coaching … training kids in the area … for about seven years with Ken Anio and other guys,” Davey said. “My son is off playing in college and my daughter will be too. This came at the right time.
“I don’t have aspirations of getting to a bigger high school, college or anything else. This job appeals to me.”
None of the Lions’ players were born when Davey led LSU to the Sugar Bowl or when he was drafted by the Patriots in 2002.
Lineman Brennan Hoffpauir is the lone senior and there are just two juniors. A large group of freshmen and eighth-graders hold the key to the future Davey embraces.
“See the one over there with the T-shirt on by the tackling dummy? He’s an eighth-grader,” Davey says as he pivots from one side to the other. “And so are these two right here. They’re all linemen and that is a good place to start.
“There is a lot to learn. It will take time. They’re all athletes — some of them just don’t know it yet. It’s up to us to teach them how to be good athletes and football players.”
Davey observes and offers input as approximately 30 of the 40 ACH players go through a series of agility drills with wide receivers coach Ashton Lowe, a former LSU player. Ex-Grambling player Chris Brown is the defensive coordinator. Ken Anio Jr. (special teams) and Mike Babin (strength and conditioning) round out the staff.
“I know LSU football pretty well, so obviously I knew who he was,” Hoffpauir said of Davey. “I knew because he played at LSU and in the NFL he would be super experienced. He has a brilliant football mind. I felt a shift in our culture just with the energy he brought at the first meeting.
“The way he conducts practices is different. They (ACH coaches) are teaching techniques that show us how to run and work. I am more confident. The example he (Davey) sets as a leader for us has made me a better leader.”
Davey lightly admonishes his charges for slowing down at the end of a drill. “Start and finish … that’s our motto,” he says.
There were no 7-on-7 drills or plays run during this practice. You won’t find the Lions competing in any 7-on-7 tourneys this summer, either.
Davey’s basics approach is evident. He explained blocking basics to his young linemen, telling them to block the defender in the direction he is rushing.
“We’ll ask you to move them (defenders) later,” Davey said. “This is where we start.”