NO.johncurtisshaw.100921.850.JPG

John Curtis Christian School's head coach J.T. Curtis talks with his team before taking on Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero on Friday, October 8, 2021. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRETT DUKE

Three reigning LHSAA champions headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's preseason high school football polls released Monday.

John Curtis (Division I select), St. Thomas More (Division II select) and Ouachita Christian (Division IV select) all won LHSAA titles in 2022.

University High in Class 3A and Class 2A Calvary Baptist were the other top preseason selections by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.

U-High, a 2021 champion in Division II select, was a semifinalist a year ago. Calvary advanced to the quarterfinals in 2022.

Class 5A

TeamRecordPts
1. John Curtis (5)0-0115
2. Catholic-Baton Rouge (2)0-0113
3. Destrehan (1)0-0111
4. Ruston (3)0-0109
5. Zachary0-084
6. Edna Karr0-078
7. Acadiana0-07-4
8. St. Augustine0-042
9. Carencro0-038
10. West Monroe0-025

Others receiving votes: Southside 22, Brother Martin 15, Airline 13, Captain Shreve 6, Alexandria 6, Archbishop Rummel 4, East Ascension 3, Terrebonne 3, Denham Springs 1, Dutchtown 1, East St. John 1.

Class 4A

TeamRecordPts
1. St. Thomas More (9)0-0129
2. Lafayette Christian (2)0-0121
3. Neville0-0109
4. Westgate0-092
5. North DeSoto0-090
6. West Feliciana0-061
7. Warren Easton0-055
8. Lutcher0-052
9. Teurlings Catholic0-035
10. Archbishop Shaw0-027

Others receiving votes: Leesville 23, Vandebilt Catholic 21, Lakeshore 13, Opelousas 11, Evangel Christian 10, Plaquemine 3, Northwood-Shreveport 3, De La Salle 2, Brusly 1.

Class 3A

TeamRecordPts
1. University (11)0-0132
2. St. James0-0108
3. Sterlington0-0101
4. Madison Prep0-096
5. Union Parish0-078
6. Iowa0-075
7. E.D. White0-056
8. Lake Charles Prep0-046
9. Parkview Baptist0-042
10. Amite0-038

Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy 29, St. Louis 18, Bogalusa 17, St. Martinville 11, Jena 10, Carroll 5, Church Point 4, Patterson 4.

Class 2A

TeamRecordPts
1. Calvary Baptist (4)0-0119
2. Oak Grove (4)0-0116
3. St. Charles (1)0-0109
4. Many (2)0-0100
5. Notre Dame0-086
6. Dunham0-083
7. Mangham0-070
8. Newman0-046
9. Episcopal-Baton Rouge0-043
10. Avoyelles0-040

Others receiving votes: Welsh 16, East Feliciana 15, Rosepine 9, North Caddo 5, Loyola Prep 4, Country Day 3, South Plaquemines 2, Grand Lake 1, Ferriday 1, Menard 1.

Class 1A

School 1st record pts

TeamRecordPts
1. Ouachita Christian (10)0-0131
2. Southern Lab (1)0-0119
3. Kentwood0-0104
4. Vermilion Catholic0-091
5. Homer0-074
6. Riverside Academy0-067
7. St. Frederick0-057
8. St. Martin’s0-052
9. Haynesville0-045
10. Ascension Catholic0-038

Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s 33, Opelousas Catholic 23, Central Catholic-Morgan City 13, Logansport 11,