Three reigning LHSAA champions headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's preseason high school football polls released Monday.
John Curtis (Division I select), St. Thomas More (Division II select) and Ouachita Christian (Division IV select) all won LHSAA titles in 2022.
University High in Class 3A and Class 2A Calvary Baptist were the other top preseason selections by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
U-High, a 2021 champion in Division II select, was a semifinalist a year ago. Calvary advanced to the quarterfinals in 2022.
Class 5A
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|1. John Curtis (5)
|0-0
|115
|2. Catholic-Baton Rouge (2)
|0-0
|113
|3. Destrehan (1)
|0-0
|111
|4. Ruston (3)
|0-0
|109
|5. Zachary
|0-0
|84
|6. Edna Karr
|0-0
|78
|7. Acadiana
|0-0
|7-4
|8. St. Augustine
|0-0
|42
|9. Carencro
|0-0
|38
|10. West Monroe
|0-0
|25
Others receiving votes: Southside 22, Brother Martin 15, Airline 13, Captain Shreve 6, Alexandria 6, Archbishop Rummel 4, East Ascension 3, Terrebonne 3, Denham Springs 1, Dutchtown 1, East St. John 1.
Class 4A
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|1. St. Thomas More (9)
|0-0
|129
|2. Lafayette Christian (2)
|0-0
|121
|3. Neville
|0-0
|109
|4. Westgate
|0-0
|92
|5. North DeSoto
|0-0
|90
|6. West Feliciana
|0-0
|61
|7. Warren Easton
|0-0
|55
|8. Lutcher
|0-0
|52
|9. Teurlings Catholic
|0-0
|35
|10. Archbishop Shaw
|0-0
|27
Others receiving votes: Leesville 23, Vandebilt Catholic 21, Lakeshore 13, Opelousas 11, Evangel Christian 10, Plaquemine 3, Northwood-Shreveport 3, De La Salle 2, Brusly 1.
Class 3A
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|1. University (11)
|0-0
|132
|2. St. James
|0-0
|108
|3. Sterlington
|0-0
|101
|4. Madison Prep
|0-0
|96
|5. Union Parish
|0-0
|78
|6. Iowa
|0-0
|75
|7. E.D. White
|0-0
|56
|8. Lake Charles Prep
|0-0
|46
|9. Parkview Baptist
|0-0
|42
|10. Amite
|0-0
|38
Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy 29, St. Louis 18, Bogalusa 17, St. Martinville 11, Jena 10, Carroll 5, Church Point 4, Patterson 4.
Class 2A
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|1. Calvary Baptist (4)
|0-0
|119
|2. Oak Grove (4)
|0-0
|116
|3. St. Charles (1)
|0-0
|109
|4. Many (2)
|0-0
|100
|5. Notre Dame
|0-0
|86
|6. Dunham
|0-0
|83
|7. Mangham
|0-0
|70
|8. Newman
|0-0
|46
|9. Episcopal-Baton Rouge
|0-0
|43
|10. Avoyelles
|0-0
|40
Others receiving votes: Welsh 16, East Feliciana 15, Rosepine 9, North Caddo 5, Loyola Prep 4, Country Day 3, South Plaquemines 2, Grand Lake 1, Ferriday 1, Menard 1.
Class 1A
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|1. Ouachita Christian (10)
|0-0
|131
|2. Southern Lab (1)
|0-0
|119
|3. Kentwood
|0-0
|104
|4. Vermilion Catholic
|0-0
|91
|5. Homer
|0-0
|74
|6. Riverside Academy
|0-0
|67
|7. St. Frederick
|0-0
|57
|8. St. Martin’s
|0-0
|52
|9. Haynesville
|0-0
|45
|10. Ascension Catholic
|0-0
|38
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s 33, Opelousas Catholic 23, Central Catholic-Morgan City 13, Logansport 11,