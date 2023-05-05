When the LHSAA outdoor track and field meet ends Saturday night, the final scene will be winning teams holding up Class 4A and 5A championship trophies.
The storylines for many Baton Rouge area competitors will likely set the tone and pave the way for titles to be won at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
In Class 4A, West Feliciana is a newcomer. But the Saints are primed to be among the boys and girls title contenders.
Defending champions Catholic High (boys) and Scotlandville (girls) have to be considered favorites once again. Some challenges are close to home for both teams.
The Scotlandville boys and girls swept indoor titles in February. The District 4-5A rival Hornets, led by hurdler/jumper Broderick Davis, are among the others to watch in a battle with Catholic. Zachary and St. Joseph’s Academy, also 4-5A rivals, also are set to test the Scotlandville girls once again.
Davis has long jumped over 24 feet the last two weeks and also has the top 110-meter hurdles time of 13.96 seconds, just ahead of Catholic’s Louis Rudge. Teammate Ferzell Shepard also helps boost Scotlandville in the jumps and 400.
And speaking the 400, Catholic’s Winston Decuir is the defending champion and will be tested by Ferzell, among others. Then, in the 800, Zachary’s Rhen Langley and Decuir will help lead the field.
Scotlandville’s Harris has the state’s top 100 hurdles time of 13.18 seconds and also leads the 300 hurdles field. She also is second among Baton Rouge’s 100 meters contingent to teammate Sade Gray. Zachary’s Jaala Thymes also figures into the sprints. Elise Brown leads St. Joseph’s Academy’s distance corps.
The girls throws will be intriguing with the Zachary duo of Ambria Langley and Jaydan Jackson, who combined to score more than 40 points at last week’s regional meet.
SJA’s Lyndsey Darensbourg and the two Zachary throwers have traded first-place shot put finishes. Porter Gibson of Denham Springs is among the 5A boys shot put qualifiers to watch.
West Feliciana’s Tristen Harris (sprints, long jump) helps lead the West Feliciana girls along with multievent qualifier Lauren Cazabat (pole vault, hurdles). Sprinter Imani Coleman and discus thrower Jermaine Jackson help lead WFHS.