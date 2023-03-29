Leave nothing to chance is the objective for the Dutchtown girls bowling team.
The Griffins have been in this position before. They enter the two-day LHSAA bowling championships as the top seed and are seeking their first team title.
“They’re as confident as they need to be,” Dutchtown coach Corey Ledet said. “This is by far the deepest team we’ve had, and that should work to our advantage ... if they come into it and do what they are capable of, we should have a really good day.
"Every team comes in ready to bowl their A game and you see what happens. These girls know what it feels like to not bring that big one (trophy) home. It's important to them, and I believe they are ready for this moment.”
The Dutchtown girls lead the list of three local teams set to compete in the team competition that begins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Premier Lanes in Gonzales.
Girls semifinals open the day of action followed by boys semifinals at 11:45 a.m. Finals are set for 1:30 p.m. (girls) and 3:45 p.m. (boys). Singles competition to determine individual bowlers is set to begin at 11 a.m. Friday.
Dutchtown takes on fourth-seeded Archbishop Chapelle in one semifinal, while Denham Springs faces H.L. Bourgeois in the other. A year ago, Denham Springs eliminated Dutchtown in the semifinals and then beat C.E. Byrd of Shreveport to win the title.
This season, the Griffins won an incredible 52 of a possible 54 points in the opening two playoff rounds. Dutchtown is led by Nebraska commitment Ashtyn Yoches.
Meanwhile, second-seeded Brother Martin seeks an unprecedented fifth straight title on the boys side. The Crusaders meet No. 3 East Ascension in their semifinal. Top-seeded Central Lafourche and H.L. Bourgeois square off in the other semifinal.
Brother Martin tied the mark of four straight titles set by the Denham Springs girls (2005-08) the first four years bowling was an LHSAA varsity sport.
“We know Brother Martin is a talented team,” first-year East Ascension coach Heidi Texada said. “I think my team is excited about the challenge.”
Dutchtown also will be among the schools to watch in Friday's singles competition. The Griffins’ Preston West (238) and Ryan Beam (223) have the top averages. Beam won the title last season.
Paris Mendones of Bossier City-based Airline has the top girls’ average of 215. Jordan Winegerter of St. Joseph’s Academy (204) and Dutchtown’s Yoches (199) rank second and third, respectively.