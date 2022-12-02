St. James running back Kaden Williams has been one of south Louisiana’s most prolific performers. The senior has 1,939 yards rushing and 36 touchdowns going into the Wildcats’ semifinal game Friday at top-seeded Many.
While it has been tough for opposing defenses to catch up to Williams, the “trickle-down” impact of college football’s transfer portal has made it tough for Williams and many other notable high school seniors to find scholarship offers despite gaudy statistics and semifinal playoff berths for their teams.
Williams notes in social media posts that he is graduating this month and is “ready to go.”
He is not alone. Across the Mississippi River, quarterback D'Wanye “Lunch” Winfield of rival Lutcher has 3,857 total yards and 61 touchdowns going into Friday’s semifinal at West Feliciana.
Winfield (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) has offers from junior colleges and three state FCS schools, but no FBS offers.
“I think he is the kid no one wants to take a chance on because the portal allows you to pick up a kid who has already played on the college level,” Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins said. “There is no reason to take him and see how he develops.”
Catholic coach David Simoneaux offers a blunt assessment.
“The transfer portal has changed recruiting,” Simoneaux said. “Kids who were once FCS or state college recruits are falling to Division II and Division III schools. And some kids who are DI wind up hanging on as schools wait to see who is in the transfer portal.
“It’s tough because college coaches now have to spend time recruiting their own players to make sure they stay. And then, they have to check the portal to see who is there with college experience. That takes away from the time they spend recruiting high school kids.”
The Bears have an LSU commitment in wide receiver Shelton Sampson. But Simoneaux can rattle off the names of multiple players the Bears have who he believes could have gotten FCS offers just a few years ago.
Keep in mind that the transfer portal was created in 2018. The one-time transfer was approved in the spring 2021.
Simoneaux's list includes middle linebacker Harold Lawson, who had 12 total tackles, including 10 unassisted, in Catholic’s win over Karr last week.
Curious about transfer portal trends, two of Simoneaux’s assistants took an informal review of recruiting classes for five FBS schools and found the number of high school players signed since 2017 had dropped each year from totals in the 90s to 54 in 2022.
Of course, there are mitigating circumstances that complicate recruitment for some players.
St. James’ Williams is a 5-8 speedster who missed much of his junior year with a broken ankle. Zachary running back Camren Stewart returned near midseason from an injury to rush for 920 yards and 15 scores ahead of the Broncos’ semifinal game at Ruston.
Zachary coach David Brewerton has a team that includes quarterback Eli Holstein (Alabama), safety Tylin Jackson (LSU) and edge rusher Ashley Williams (Auburn).
Brewerton said he is curious to see the recruitment of others, including Stewart and wide receiver Tylon Williams, a first-year starter with 775 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.
The early-signing period for football begins Dec. 21. Though top prospects will no doubt sign then, others might be left waiting.
At least one local coach with a semifinals team has encouraged a player he expected to get scholarship offers to consider a preferred walk-on offer with an academic scholarship to an FCS school.
“What most people don’t realize is that the five-star and four-star guys are set by the time they are juniors,” said another local coach who asked not to be identified. “We are going to meet with our parents about this and discuss what the options may be and what needs to happen. It’s a different world these days.”