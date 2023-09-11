There was no change at the top of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's High School football polls after Week 2 of the regular season.
John Curtis (5A), St. Thomas More (4A), University (3A), Calvary Baptist (2A) and Ouachita Christian (1A) continue to lead the poll voted on by a panel of writers from across the state.
Class 5A
School 1st pts prev
1. John Curtis (8) 1-0 138 1
2. Destrehan (3) 2-0 134 3
3. Edna Karr (1) 2-0 123 4
4. Zachary 1-0 96 5
5. Catholic-Baton Rouge 1-1 91 2
6. Ruston 1-1 88 6
7. St. Augustine 2-0 71 7
8. Carencro 2-0 58 8
9. West Monroe 2-0 37 9
10. Acadiana 1-1 34 10
Others receiving votes: Brother Martin 19, Airline 18, Southside 17, East St. John 8, Mandeville 2, Archbishop Rummel 1, Dutchtown 1.
Class 4A
School 1st pts prev
1. St. Thomas More (9) 2-0 141 1
2. Lafayette Christian (3) 2-0 135 2
3. Warren Easton 2-0 113 5
4. Neville 2-0 108 3
5. Westgate 2-0 102 4
6. North DeSoto 1-1 77 8
7. Teurlings Catholic 2-0 74 9
8. Lutcher 1-1 59 7
9. West Feliciana 1-1 35 6
10. Evangel Christian 1-1 32 NR
Others receiving votes: De La Salle 16, Leesville 13, Archbishop Shaw 8, Cecilia 7, Vandebilt Catholic 5, Opelousas 3, Huntington 2, Pearl River 1, Tioga 1.
Class 3A
School 1st pts prev
1. University (5) 1-1 132 1
2. St. James (6) 1-1 130 2
3. E.D. White (1) 2-0 122 4
4. Sterlington 1-1 105 5
5. Madison Prep 1-1 94 6
6. Union Parish 1-1 92 3
7. John F. Kennedy 2-0 60 9
8. St. Louis 2-0 43 NR
9. Lake Charles Prep 1-1 40 7
10. Iowa 1-1 38 10
Others receiving votes: Jena 28, Parkview Baptist 23, Amite 18, Bogalusa 5, Plaquemine 2, Carroll 1, Iota 1.
Class 2A
School 1st pts prev
1. Calvary Baptist (10) 2-0 140 1
2. St. Charles (2) 2-0 134 3
3. Newman 2-0 116 4
4. Oak Grove 1-1 110 2
5. Notre Dame 1-1 94 5
6. Dunham 1-1 87 6
7. Many 1-1 74 7
8. Episcopal-Baton Rouge 1-1 50 10
9. Loreauville 2-0 36 NR
10. Northlake Christian 2-0 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Mangham 19, Rosepine 18, East Feliciana 15, South Plaquemines 9, Ascension Episcopal 4, Catholic-New Iberia 4, Grand Lake 2, Oakdale 2.
Class 1A
School 1st pts prev
1. Ouachita Christian (12) 2-0 144 1
2. Kentwood 2-0 127 3
3. Vermilion Catholic 2-0 118 4
4. Southern Lab 1-1 113 2
5. Homer 1-1 97 6
6. St. Martin’s 2-0 65 8
7. Riverside Academy 1-1 61 5
8. Haynesville 2-0 58 9
9. Ascension Catholic 2-0 53 10
10. St. Frederick 1-1 43 7
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s 30, Glenbrook Academy 19, Logansport 8.