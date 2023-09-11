BR.libertylab.090123 HS 1857.jpg

Southern Lab quarterback Marlon Brown (11) drops back before the pass against Liberty, Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Scotlandville High School in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

There was no change at the top of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's High School football polls after Week 2 of the regular season.

John Curtis (5A), St. Thomas More (4A), University (3A), Calvary Baptist (2A) and Ouachita Christian (1A) continue to lead the poll voted on by a panel of writers from across the state.

Class 5A

School 1st pts prev

1. John Curtis (8) 1-0 138 1

2. Destrehan (3) 2-0 134 3

3. Edna Karr (1) 2-0 123 4

4. Zachary 1-0 96 5

5. Catholic-Baton Rouge 1-1 91 2

6. Ruston 1-1 88 6

7. St. Augustine 2-0 71 7

8. Carencro 2-0 58 8

9. West Monroe 2-0 37 9

10. Acadiana 1-1 34 10

Others receiving votes: Brother Martin 19, Airline 18, Southside 17, East St. John 8, Mandeville 2, Archbishop Rummel 1, Dutchtown 1.

Class 4A

School 1st pts prev

1. St. Thomas More (9) 2-0 141 1

2. Lafayette Christian (3) 2-0 135 2

3. Warren Easton 2-0 113 5

4. Neville 2-0 108 3

5. Westgate 2-0 102 4

6. North DeSoto 1-1 77 8

7. Teurlings Catholic 2-0 74 9

8. Lutcher 1-1 59 7

9. West Feliciana 1-1 35 6

10. Evangel Christian 1-1 32 NR

Others receiving votes: De La Salle 16, Leesville 13, Archbishop Shaw 8, Cecilia 7, Vandebilt Catholic 5, Opelousas 3, Huntington 2, Pearl River 1, Tioga 1.

Class 3A

School 1st pts prev

1. University (5) 1-1 132 1

2. St. James (6) 1-1 130 2

3. E.D. White (1) 2-0 122 4

4. Sterlington 1-1 105 5

5. Madison Prep 1-1 94 6

6. Union Parish 1-1 92 3

7. John F. Kennedy 2-0 60 9

8. St. Louis 2-0 43 NR

9. Lake Charles Prep 1-1 40 7

10. Iowa 1-1 38 10

Others receiving votes: Jena 28, Parkview Baptist 23, Amite 18, Bogalusa 5, Plaquemine 2, Carroll 1, Iota 1.

Class 2A

School 1st pts prev

1. Calvary Baptist (10) 2-0 140 1

2. St. Charles (2) 2-0 134 3

3. Newman 2-0 116 4

4. Oak Grove 1-1 110 2

5. Notre Dame 1-1 94 5

6. Dunham 1-1 87 6

7. Many 1-1 74 7

8. Episcopal-Baton Rouge 1-1 50 10

9. Loreauville 2-0 36 NR

10. Northlake Christian 2-0 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Mangham 19, Rosepine 18, East Feliciana 15, South Plaquemines 9, Ascension Episcopal 4, Catholic-New Iberia 4, Grand Lake 2, Oakdale 2.

Class 1A

School 1st pts prev

1. Ouachita Christian (12) 2-0 144 1

2. Kentwood 2-0 127 3

3. Vermilion Catholic 2-0 118 4

4. Southern Lab 1-1 113 2

5. Homer 1-1 97 6

6. St. Martin’s 2-0 65 8

7. Riverside Academy 1-1 61 5

8. Haynesville 2-0 58 9

9. Ascension Catholic 2-0 53 10

10. St. Frederick 1-1 43 7

Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s 30, Glenbrook Academy 19, Logansport 8.