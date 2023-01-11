When asked what his assignment for the 50th Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament is, Bill Bofinger responds in his typical self-deprecating way.
“You know, I don’t have one,” Bofinger said. “But my wife makes these great pretzel treats every year for the hospitality room. And whenever I get there, people want to know if I brought them.”
Officially, the 78-year-old Bofinger is an assistant coach for Baton Rouge High, the school he retired from in 2019.
The architect. Founding father and innovator are just a few other titles that come up whenever Bofinger’s name is mentioned.
This weekend marks the 50th annual Louisiana Classic, a tournament Bofinger founded as the Lee High Invitational in 1973. Action begins at 3 p.m. Friday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.
“I am kind of overwhelmed that it has lasted this long,” Bofinger said. “But I felt like it could. I’ve always felt like it is the best tournament in the state other than the state tournament.
“I did it for 36 years and Tommy (Prochaska, Catholic coach) has taken it over the last 14. I am glad Tommy and Catholic picked up the ball. I still look forward to it every year. I love watching the teams and the individual wrestlers compete.”
Bofinger was inducted into the Louisiana chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2005 and is part of the April 14 induction class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Heady stuff for a former LSU football player who started a wrestling program at his alma mater, Lee High, in 1969 while learning about the sport. The premise behind that first one-day, eight-team Lee High Invitational was humble and practical.
“We used to drive to New Orleans for tournaments on Friday, get back late that night and then get up at 6 a.m. Saturday and do it all over again,” Bofinger said. “I wanted a tournament that gave local teams a chance to compete close to home. I also wanted to help teams that could not afford hotel rooms. And that is how it started.”
Soon, the tournament grew. Teams from across Louisiana and from other states wanted in, too.
The tourney is considered to be an unofficial overall state championship that matches wrestlers from Louisiana’s three divisions against each other. There are 38 competitors entered in one weight class this weekend. The smallest number of entries in a weight class is 26 for the 57-team tourney
Bofinger takes his role as tourney historian seriously. His 83-page Louisiana Classic program chronicles each year of the tourney. It is loaded with details about each year, the weight class winners and photos.
Interestingly, there was no entry fee was charged the first few years. Oklahoma-based Bishop Kelly and Pensacola Catholic were part of the first tourney.
Three years later, the Lee Invitational expanded to 12 teams and from there it exploded. It has been proclaimed the premier tourney in Louisiana by USA Wrestling magazine.
Once it outgrew Lee High, the tourney moved to Family Christian Academy, then across the street to Jimmy Swaggart’s athletic facility, to BRCC and finally to Lamar Dixon.
When Lee closed its doors in 2008-09, Bofinger first moved to Tara High and the tournament became the Louisiana Classic. And its founder has been there every step of the way.
“Wrestling and this tournament have changed over the years,” Bofinger notes. “Kids can go on youtube or the internet now and learn new techniques. In 2015, Tommy made the decision to make it a double-elimination tournament. I was all for that because it provides more opportunities.
“I’ve had wrestlers like Andy Chapman (former BRHS star) tell me this tournament was the toughest because he did not make the finals until his last year. It was single elimination then.”
Catholic’s Prochaska notes, “He (Bofinger) has always been an innovator with this tournament and this sport. I ask his advice and he is always willing to offer advice too — on everything from a schedule to the hospitality area. We are lucky to have him.”
In turn, Bofinger says he is the lucky one who will be watching and coaching this weekend.
“I am proud of it,” Bofinger said of the tournament.