Lutcher is a tradition-rich south Louisiana football program seeking its ninth state title. It is the first title game for North DeSoto, a school located less than 10 miles from Shreveport.
The Bulldogs consider the Caesars Superdome to be a second home because they have won six titles there. North DeSoto fourth-year coach Dennis Dunn, who won 9 titles in 13 seasons at Evangel Christian, could say the same.
It’s more than enough to make the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic’s Division II nonselect final, set for noon Saturday at the Superdome, one of the weekend’s most intriguing matchups.
North DeSoto (12-1) is the No. 4 seed, while Lutcher (13-1) is seeded sixth and seeks its first title since winning a 3A crown in 2016.
“This is great … ever since freshman year we stuck together, trusted each other and trusted in the process,” Lutcher quarterback D’wanye Winfield said.
“The goal was to bring things back to the Lutcher standards and win it (state title). This is what we have been working for.”
Winfield set a school record by running for 335 yards and all five touchdowns in a semifinal win over West Feliciana last week. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior has 4,228 total yards with 66 touchdowns.
Though he has 2,347 rushing yards with 37 TDs, it is worth noting Winfield also has completed 68 percent of his passes with 29 TDs. Trenton Chaney (753 rushing yards) and Tylin Johnson (605 receiving yards) are other leaders for Lutcher.
“He (Winfield) is an amazing athlete. You can see he is their leader too,” North DeSoto’s Dunn said. “Lutcher is everything you would expect them to be … well-coached, fundamentally sound and they play so hard.
“I think people knew they could make it to this point. We’re a different story. We were picked to finish fourth in our district. I am so proud of the way this team has grown and the way we have played through the playoffs.”
Dunn’s last Prep Classic win was in 2005. He has a career record of 228-67, which includes a 162-21 record at Evangel. He started the Louisiana College program, then coached at Pineville High before moving to North DeSoto in Stonewall.
Dunn calls it a homecoming because he grew up a few miles away. Forcing turnovers (22 interceptions, 19 fumble recoveries) and turning opponents’ mistakes into points has been the Griffins’ calling card.
“Obviously, they’ve been a dominant football team,” Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins said. “All 12 of their wins are by three or more touchdowns and their only loss was by one point to a very good Northwood of Shreveport team.
“The thing that sticks out is their defense and how many turnovers they have created. It swings every football game they have played in.
“We’ve got to protect the football. We can’t afford to give them any momentum swings. On offense, they play at a super-fast tempo.”
The NDHS offense is led by freshman quarterback Luke Delafield (2,183 passing yards, 36 TDs) and two running backs, John Lewis and Brian Banks, who have combined for 2,400 rushing yards.
Lutcher’s Jenkins offers one final assessment on his team.
“I will say the same thing I have told our quarterback club the last 15 of 16 weeks,” Jenkins said. “I don’t know if we’re talented effort to win a state title. But I do know we get their best every week.”