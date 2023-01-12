East Feliciana’s 6-foot-8, 240-pound center Tre’Dez Green scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the first half to help power the Tigers to a 65-58 road victory over a seasoned University team Thursday night.
Green scored 11 points in the first quarter as EFHS surged to a 22-9 lead. He hit two 3-pointers in the first half as his team built a 37-18 at the break.
University senior Seth Mays scored all 21 of his points in the second half, including 17 in the fourth quarter as the Cubs tried to rally and won the quarter by a 27-15.
“This is an awesome win for us at U-High,” East Feliciana coach Raeshawn Williams said. “University has great tradition. This is great for our program. It lets us know that we’re moving in the right direction to get a win at U-High. I thought our defense was excellent in the first half. Seth Mays got hot in the fourth quarter and hit some deep shots. But we handled their pressure pretty good.”
EFHS (10-4) also got strong games from its guards. Cedisiah Williams scored 16, and Tukerius White and Tyler Martin had nine each. White hit three 3-pointers and Williams had two. Green also grabbed 14 rebounds, blocked two shots and had three assists. Chanler Wilson grabbed 11 rebounds and scored four points.
“Wilson is our glue guy,” Williams said. “He’s our starting running back and is tough inside. Most of our team is football players, so it did take a few weeks for us to start playing well.”
“East Feliciana’s Tre’Dez Green is a special talent and he was ready to play,” University coach Joe Spencer said. “We came out a little flat and dug us a hole early. East Feliciana played good pressure defense and stayed out of foul trouble. Our guys are never going to quit. We gave it a run late but were too far behind. We’ve got to figure out a way to start faster.”
Darryl Hurst added 15 points for the Cubs (13-8).
The Tigers led 54-34 following a Williams basket with 6:26 left in the game. University went on a 15-3 run capped by a long 3-pointer from Mays with 2:56 left that cut the deficit to 57-49. White hit a 3-pointer and Martin hit two free throws with 1:36 left to push the EFHS lead to 62-51. Mays hit his fifth 3-pointer with 1:04 left to cut it to 62-54.
EFHS hit just 10 of 21 free throws.
EFHS led 20-4 in the first quarter. Green had a dunk off a lob from Martin.