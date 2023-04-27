Trip Dobson’s third inning grand slam — a moon shot over the center-field wall — fueled Catholic High to a 5-3 win over Lafayette High on Thursday at Catholic.
The win, which gave the top-seeded Bears a 1-0 series lead over No. 17 Lafayette in the regional round of the Division I select playoffs, wasn’t easy for Catholic (33-2). Lafayette took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, and the Bears didn’t record their first hit until the third inning.
But then a Brooks Wright line drive found the grass in center field. Cole Cranford’s double dropped into the right-center field gap. Noah Lewis then walked, loading the bases for Dobson, who gave Catholic a 5-1 lead with his grand slam.
“Trip’s a big-time player,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “He’s been a threat in our lineup all year, and he got a good pitch to hit and ran it out of here.”
Despite the loss, Lafayette (9-18) had a productive day at the plate. Four of its first six batters recorded hits. And in the fifth, the Lions cut into the Catholic lead with a four-hit inning. Dylan Biddick’s line drive into shallow center field, Lafayette’s seventh hit of the day, scored two runs and trimmed the Bears’ lead to 5-3.
In the final two innings, the Lions found chances to tie or take the lead, but they stranded three runners in scoring position to end the game.
Lafayette also committed a few errors on the base paths, ceding valuable baserunners to Catholic. Bears pitcher Harris Waghalter picked off a runner at first in the second inning. Then in the fourth, they caught a runner stealing second.
Lafayette could’ve added another run in the fifth inning, but a runner on third base didn’t take advantage of a Waghalter wild pitch.
“We were just brain dead on the bases,” Lafayette coach Sam Taulli said. “But I thought we competed at the plate. We hit the ball decent. We did OK defensively. They’ve got a good club, and you can’t screw up the little things. They make you pay.”
In a complete game, Waghalter allowed nine hits and two walks. He struck out five batters, two of whom went down when Lafayette needed hits to stay alive. In the sixth, the Lions stranded runners on second and third. And in the seventh, they left one on second.
“Harris Waghalter is a gritty, gritty dude,” Bass said. “That’s what you get every time you run him out there. Super proud of him. At the end of the day, his toughness is his greatest quality. To see that on display tonight in the playoffs, when you've got to have it, is huge.”
The two teams will meet again at Catholic at 5 p.m. Friday for Game 2 of the best-of-three series. If Catholic wins, it will advance to the quarterfinals.