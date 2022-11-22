The phrase “It takes a village” can describe the process of many things in society, including raising children and rebuilding after a natural disaster.
Second-seeded Catholic High offers a football variation on that theme with noseguard Joshua Johnson, end Judd Rouyea and linebacker Harold Lawson playing key roles against perhaps the state's best offense.
The Bears (10-1) host seventh-seeded Karr (7-3) for a Division I select quarterfinal game set for 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
“It looks like people see us as the underdogs and we like that role,” Catholic head coach David Simoneaux Jr. said. “We don’t find ourselves there very often. Karr is a well-coached football team that poses a lot of matchup issues from a size standpoint.
“It will take a total team effort. But we sure do like the way we are trending. Those guys (Johnson, Rouyea and Lawson) are the point that is out from the defense. They set the tone.”
The three seniors are expected to lead Catholic defense against a prolific Karr offense that has averaged more than 40 points per game.
It is fair to argue that the only thing stopping Cougars in their first season in the Division I select ranks was the LHSAA. Issues found during a fall compliance check led to three early-season forfeits.
Last week’s 34-26 regional playoff win over Scotlandville offers an exception. However, Karr quarterback AJ Samuel spent most of the game on the sideline with a shoulder injury before sparking a late offensive surge.
As notable as those facts are, they matter little to the 6-foot-1, 307-pound Johnson and his other Catholic defensive teammates.
“I like being in the middle of it,” Johnson said. “I like taking on double teams because that helps free the linebackers up to make plays. I am using my hands more and my head this year.
“I don’t think we are underdogs. We just have to come out and execute and be the tougher team for the whole game. We can’t let up.”
Johnson’s twin Jacob is the Bears’ center, and also plays in the middle of things. That gives them plenty of talking points around the dinner table.
Disrupting opposing offenses at the line scrimmage is Johnson’s specialty. He has 31 total tackles and four total tackles for loss. Johnson points proudly to a sack of Alabama commitment Eli Holstein in the Bears’ 24-21 win over Zachary as a highlight.
Johnson lavishes praise on Rouyea and Lawson too. “Judd has gotten better every year. He is not afraid to sacrifice his body. And Harold? He makes plays. I know he is there behind me making tackles.”
Lawson leads the team with 62 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss. Rouyea adds 27 tackles and 6.5 tackles for minus 34 yards.
The Catholic trio has a mutual admiration society.
“Josh … I really think he is one of the best defensive players in the state,” Rouyea said. “I’ve seen him take on double and triple teams. And he gets in the backfield and disrupts the passing game. That makes everyone else's job easier.”
Lawson says the Bears won't shy away from whatever Karr brings Friday night.
“We’ve played big teams before and as a defense I think we have jelled together,” Lawson said. “We know Karr is a very good team and respect them. But we also know what we have and believe we have everything we need.”
Catholic defensive coordinator Devin Ducote praises the players and notes, “When you have three selfless individuals at the point of your defense, good things happen. They put it all out there for this team.”