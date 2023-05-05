Don’t believe depth is important at a state high school track meet? Don’t tell that to University High.
The Cubs did not win a single event during the Class 3A boys competition at the LHSAA outdoor state track and field meet.
With seniors Blayton Bernard and Jordan Phillips leading the way, the Cubs locked up second-place finishes in the meet’s final two events to claim a runner-up finish at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Friday night.
“At the end, it was the moral aspect of it,” Phillips said. “I’m a senior and I knew this would be my last high school race. We knew we couldn’t win it (title), but we went all out and it added up to this (second place).”
Wossman won the title with 59 points, just ahead of the Cubs with 56. U-High came into the 3,200 meters with 40 points, just four ahead of E.D. White, the third-place team at 42.
Bernard set a rapid pace in the 3,200 meters and led until the final 800 meters. Double winner Aiden Monistere of
Parkview Baptist took the lead and won in 9 minutes, 57.70 seconds. Bernard was next at 10:07.34 to earn eight points with a second-place finish.
“I went out fast and gave it all I had,” Bernard said after the race. “Now, we’ve got the relay.”
Phillips had already placed third in the 400 meters and fourth in the 800. He took the baton ran a blistering 47.4-seconds leg on the 4x400 relay. Lake Charles College Prep won in 3:20.83. The Cubs secured their final second-place finish 3:22.83. Jacob Phillips, Seth Gale and Darryl Hurst were the other relay members.
“I could not be more proud of these guys,” U-Hight coach Aaron Ernest said. “We won (Division II) indoors last year and were second this year. Everybody knows outdoor track is where the big dogs come to run, so to have this success outdoors means a lot.”
U-High also had a second-place finish in the first relay, the 4x800. The Cubs' Lamar Brown contributed a second place in the shot put early. Bernard was third and John Hall Hays fourth in the 1,600 meters.
Parkview’s Monistere, a sophomore, won the 1,600 in 4:30.91.
“Before the year, my goal was to make podium,” Monistere said. “I never expected this. … It’s awesome."
Meet notes
Lake Charles-based St. Louis Catholic won the 3A girls title with 106½ points, ahead of Lake Charles College Prep at 44. The Saints broke the 4x400-meter relay record for Class 3A by five seconds, winning in 3:51.02, to end the meet.
Kenzie Touchet of St. Louis was the Outstanding Girls Performer, after sweeping the hurdles to set the tone for her team. Kaplan’s Gabe Clement, who won the 100, 200 and 400 was the Outstanding Boys Performer.