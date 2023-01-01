Jaiden Ausberry had little to prove. The University High senior linebacker helped his team to an LHSAA title in 2021 and was committed to Notre Dame.
But Ausberry set records and the tone for a young defense and was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State team.
“The thing about Jaiden that stands out is this: Hhe’s a great player on the field and better person off the field,” U-High coach Andy Martin said. “He makes good grades, does everything you ask him to do and is good leader. Certainly, he was just as productive off the field as he was on it.”
Ausberry helped lead the Division III select semifinalists with 133 tackles, including 16 for loss and three sacks, as well as two forced fumbles.
The two-way standout finished his U-High career with a program-record 402 tackles. Ausberry, who is set to enroll at Notre Dame this month, also returned kicks and scored nine touchdowns.
Another record setter, LSU signee Trey Holly of Union Parish was voted the Offensive Player of the Year after breaking the state’s all-time rushing record held by former U-High star Nick Brossette.
Tommy Johns of Iowa was voted Coach of the Year after leading his team to a No. 1 playoff seed and a Division II select semifinal berth by a statewide panel of sportswriters.
Holly ran for 2,694 yards and 38 touchdowns on 305 carries to bring his five-year totals to 10,523 yards and 146 touchdowns. He had 12,600 all-purpose yards and 160 total TDs.
Teammate Keylan Moses joins Ausberry on the 3A team as an athlete selection. Division III select semifinalist St. James placed five players on the squad — LSU signee Khai Prean (wide receiver), lineman Jace Philip, running back Kaden Williams, quarterback Jayden Williams and defensive back Jadan Aubert. Madison Prep’s David Jones also made the squad as a defensive back.