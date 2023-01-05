University High showed that it can’t be counted out Thursday night.
The Cubs trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half, but fought back to force overtime on their way to a 56-49 win over East Ascension.
The game was one of four that U-High hosted as part of the Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational tournament. Other winners were Walker, Ponchatoula and Scotlandville.
U-High (12-5) trailed 33-27 after three quarters, but rallied behind defense and the sharp shooting of Seth Mays. The Cubs forced eight fourth-quarter turnovers setting the stage for Mays to knock down a late 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime with the score tied 44-44.
In the four-minute overtime, U-High took control as Mays scored seven of his game-high 21 points.
“It was rough at the start,” said Mays, who still came up big at the end. “I came out very slow, but I had to make a play for my team so we could get the win.”
East Ascension (9-8) led 16-11 after one quarter, and took advantage of cold shooting by the Cubs to increase its lead to 26-14 at halftime. U-High went 0 for 11 from the field while Tilicus Irvin, who led East Ascension with 15 points, contributed one of his three 3-pointers.
The Cubs found their shooting touch in the second half, but never took the lead. They got within 40-39 on Josef Hodoh’s steal and breakaway basket, but then missed the front end of two one-and-ones.
Mays finally evened the score 44-44 after taking possession with his back to the basket near the top of the key. His turnaround 3-pointer was good with two seconds left, and a final heave from East Ascension was off the mark.
“We’ve been looking forward to this tournament so we could honor Wayde and raise some money for the foundation,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “The tournament field is awesome and we’re definitely happy to be a part of it. We feel fortunate that all of these teams agreed to come and play.”
The tournament continues on Friday with semifinal action. Walker will square off against Ponchatoula in the first game while U-High and Scotlandville will play in the late contest.
PONCHATOULA 54, DUNHAM 46: Allen Graves scored 22 points as the Green Wave pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Tigers.
A 6-foot-9 junior, Graves worked in the paint and also added four 3-pointers for Ponchatoula (14-4), which won its eighth consecutive game.
“(Graves) is a very good player with a high IQ,” Ponchatoula coach Tom Taylor said. “He had to step outside a little bit because (Dunham) was doing a heck of a job inside. He’s a special player.”
Also hitting double figures for Ponchatoula were Cameron Collier with 14 points, and Jeremiah Lewis with 12.
Dunham (8-5) trailed 11-4 in the first quarter before putting together a 12-2 run. Brandon Whatrton made three 3-pointers and had an assist as the Tigers surged to a 16-13 lead entering the second quarter.
The score was tied 19-19 midway through the second before Ponchatoula used a 7-2 run to take a 26-21 lead at the half.
Wharton and Mason Lavergne each finished with nine points to lead Dunham.