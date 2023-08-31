Riley Small rushed for four touchdowns and University High excelled in every facet of the game as the Cubs posted an easy 40-6 win over Woodlawn in the season opener for both teams Thursday night at U-High’s Gill Stadium.
U-High dominated the first half and built a 33-0 halftime lead. The Cubs forced Woodlawn to punt eight times during the first half.
How it was won
U-High used a generous mix of offense, defense and special teams to build a commanding 20-0 first-quarter lead.
Small scored his first touchdown of the night on a 5-yard run that capped a methodical 10-play, 49-yard drive to put U-High up 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
On the second play of Woodlawn’s next possession, Cubs linebacker Alec Haynes intercepted a screen pass and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown that put U-High up 13-0.
Late in the first quarter, Seth Gale returned a Woodlawn punt 36 yards to the Panthers' 8 to set up Small’s second score of the night — a 1-yard plunge up the middle.
The Cubs defense dominated the first half, holding Woodlawn to 28 total yards. The Panthers didn’t pick up a first down until midway through the second quarter.
Gale caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Emile Picarella in the second quarter, and U-High led 33-0 at halftime.
Woodlawn’s William Jackson scored on a 4-yard run with 29 seconds remaining to avert the shutout.
Player of the game
Riley Small, U-High: Small finished with 71 yards rushing. The Cubs put Small in position to score all night and the senior delivered the tough yards around the goal line to allow U-High to finish each drive with touchdowns, as he scored on runs of 5, 1, 4 and 2 yards.
They said it
U-High coach Andy Martin: “We try to get all three phases working. Our special teams had some lapses in the jamboree, and we talked hard about cleaning that up and I thought we did a good job. Our punt returns and kickoff teams put us in good field position all night.”
Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall: “We played with our back against the wall almost the entire first half due to penalties and turnovers. They brought some blitzes that our offensive line couldn’t pick up and the put pressure on us all night”
Notable
• U-High’s Caden Connor intercepted a pass in the second quarter, diving to cradle a deflected pass.
• Woodlawn backup quarterback Cortland Brownfield entered the game in each half and sparked the Panthers, completing 12 of 19 passes for 80 yards.
• This was the third straight season in which the two teams met in the early weeks. U-High dominated the previous two, winning by scores of 25-0 and 34-14.