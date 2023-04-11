University High and Parkview Baptist are accustomed to playing each other on a big stage, and Tuesday’s contest at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium was no different.
Playing the first of two scheduled District 6-3A games this week, U-High held on for a 3-1 win.
U-High (20-7, 7-0) won its ninth consecutive game while Parkivew (25-6, 6-1) had its nine-game winning streak snapped. The game was the first between the teams since the Cubs defeated the Eagles in the semifinals of last year’s Division III state playoffs.
“It was a battle of two really good arms,” Parkview coach Phillip Hawke said. “They took advantage of the mistakes that we made, and that’s enough for a guy like (U-High pitcher Camden Sunstrom). He did a great job making good pitches when he needed to.”
Parkview’s Wes Marien went six innings, allowing five hits. U-High got to him for two runs in the second inning, when the Cubs got help from an infield throwing error and a hit-by-pitch. A balk and a passed ball helped U-High add a run in the third.
Sunstrom lasted until the top of the seventh, when he gave up a two-out double to Brant Melancon and a single to Josh Acosta. Reed Braun came in and got Cade Rodi on a fly ball to right to end the game.
Parkview had a similar chance in the sixth. With two outs, Tanner Powell doubled, and Sam Mitchell drew a walk. Sunstrom struck out Cade Durbin to end the inning.
Sunstrom gave up six hits, struck out 10 and issued three walks.
“I felt like (Sunstrom) really did a great job competing,” U-High coach Justin Morgan said. “He typically pounds the zone with strikes, but tonight he had a couple of innings where he had to find a way to get those pitches.”
The Eagles got help of their own in the first inning, when they touched Sunstrom for a run. Rodi reached base on a fielder’s choice and took second on a throwing error while Parkview tried to turn a double play.
After taking third on a wild pitch, Rodi scored on Thomas Bonaventure’s long double to the warning track in left field.
Four of Parkview’s six hits in the game were doubles, but each came with two outs and none of them scored.
The teams will also play on Thursday, when the venue will shift to Parkview Baptist.
“We typically play one game a year in Alex Box,” Morgan said. “ (LSU coach Jay Johnson) reached out to us and offered it, and we’re very grateful. It's a great experience for our kids, our fans and both schools.”