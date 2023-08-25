Riley Small knew his team needed to be better in the second half.
With Small helping to lead the way University High did just that, outscoring The Dunham School 28-0 in the second half to run away with a 42-21 in the first game of the Red Stick Rumble Jamboree played Friday night at Parkview Baptist.
Catholic High edged Madison Prep 7-6 in the second game.
“He (UHS head coach Andy Martin) gave us a great talk at halftime,” Small said. “The line blocked better and we just came out and started making plays.
“I feel I did not run as hard as I needed to in the first half. I needed to break through arm tackles. At halftime, I told myself it was a going to happen. Once I got going, I think it helped fire up the team.”
Small scored two rushing touchdowns, including a 35-yarder in the second half. The senior running back had 64 rushing yards on nine carries with two TDs.
UNIVERSITY 42, DUNHAM 21: Quarterbacks Garrett Graves and Emile Picarella combined to complete 11 of 15 passes for 171 yards and two TD for U-High with each tossing a TD pass. The game was a rematch of a Division III select semifinal game won by Dunham last season.
The Cubs has a more experience roster. But Dunham converted early opportunities and led 21-14 at halftime.
“We did some really good things … this was the first chance a lot of our guys had to play in a high school football game,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “We came out and punched them in the mouth.
“In the second half they did what they can do … pound the rock. We got exposed in some areas and that’s OK … that’s what jamborees are for.”
U-High opened the game with a 17-play, 75-yard drive. Small’s 1-yard TD run gave the Cubs a 6-0 lead that lasted 14 seconds. Drew Bourgeois returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards to give Dunham a 7-6 lead.
The Tigers scored on their first offensive possession. QB Elijah Haven had a 20-yard run and scored on a 3-yard run to make it 14-6.
Picarella completed a 32-yard pass to Seth Gale and an 18-yard TD pass to Granville Anderson. A two-point PAT pass to tie it at the 2:30 mark. A 48-yard TD pass from Haven to a wide open Jac Comeaux gave Dunham a 21-14 halftime lead.
U-High scored twice in a two-minute span to open the second half. Picarella scored on a five-yard run and then Graves completed a 41-yard TD pass to Gale. Small’s 35-yard TD was icing on the cake.
CATHOLIC 7, MADISON PREP 6: Barry Remo ran for 58 yards on nine carries and one TD for the Bears. Remo’s six-yard run in the final seconds clinched the win. UL commitment Daniel Beale completed 6 of 13 passes for 63 yards.
A punt return helped Catholic score first. The Bears drove to the MPA 8 and on fourth-and-goal the Chargers’ Hezekiah Dantzler broke up a pass, forcing a turnover on downs.
However, Madison Prep was unable to move the ball and Brad Wright returned a punt 26 yards to the MPA 5. On the next play, Remo took a toss from QB Daniel Beale and scored to make it 7-0 Catholic with 3:51 left in the first half.
Madison Prep had an answer. The Chargers drove 77 yards. QB Tylan Johnson completed all four of his passes on the drive, including a 15-yard TD pass to Dantzler with 42 seconds to go in the half.
Johnson completed 6 of 9 passes for 69 yards.