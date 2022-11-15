A light rain arrived right as University High concluded practice Monday afternoon. It dampened Blake Abney’s dark, moppy hair.
So Abney took a seat in U-High’s football office. He leaned his 5-foot-10, 172-pound frame forward, reached his right arm across his chest and touched a device, hidden under a sleeve on his left shoulder.
Abney, the Cubs’ senior quarterback, is a type-1 diabetic.
His left arm monitors his blood sugar levels. His right arm is leading U-High (7-3, 5-1), reigning Division II select state champions, to another successful season. Their postseason begins Friday with a regional-round game at home against Country Day (6-5, 1-2) in the Division III select bracket.
“With diabetes,” Abney said, “just trying to show everyone that you can do stuff with it. You don’t have to just not play sports. It’s completely doable.”
Abney was first diagnosed with diabetes at age seven. At first, he thought he’d never play sports again.
“I didn’t know what it meant,” he said. “But I’ve had a lot of people around me that have made me realize that I can do anything with it. It’s not an obstacle for me at all.”
Abney’s glucose monitor connects to an app. During games, his mom watches his blood sugar levels from the stands, and U-High’s trainers keep a close eye from the sidelines. Abney eats a large, hearty meal before and after games to boost his glucose levels in case it drops. The routine exercise regimen, of course, helps too.
“It’s amazing,” coach Andy Martin said. “He doesn’t let that restrict him from anything he does. I think it’s awesome what he does.”
In his junior season, his first starting for the Cubs, Abney led a veteran squad to a state championship.
But shortly after, U-High overhauled its offensive coaching staff in the offseason, and the Cubs returned only four starters, two on offense and two on defense.
Aaron Vice, the Cubs’ new offensive coordinator, designed an offense that highlighted his undersized quarterback’s strengths. They spread the field. They wheel Abney outside the pocket. Their run-pass-options freeze linebackers and widen his passing lanes. Also he can navigate the pocket, step up and find windows to throw through.
Even with the changes, Abney’s numbers have improved — He’s completed 66% of his passes for 1,411 yards. He’s thrown 23 touchdowns and only four interceptions. That means he’s completing a higher percentage of his passes than he did last year, and he’s on pace to throw for more yards, more touchdowns and fewer intrceptions.
“He’s a competitor,” Martin said. “I always say size can’t measure heart, and I think he has a ton of heart, and I think that’s what helps him be so successful.”
“I think he can be an example and an inspiration to, when kids get diagnosed with (diabetes), they can see, look, you got an opportunity to still play. He doesn’t let it set him back at all.”