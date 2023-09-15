Second chances don’t always come. But Granville Anderson got one, and his was the game-winner as University High edged Catholic High 31-30 Friday night at Jeff Boss Field.
A 36-yard field-goal attempt by Anderson was off the mark on what appeared to be the game’s final play. A roughing-the-kicker penalty call against Catholic High gave the U-High senior one more chance from 26 yards out, and he made it.
“I knew it was going through,” Anderson said of his second field-goal try. “I was confident. We practice pressure situations like this all the time, and we just had to execute.
“More than anything else, I’m proud of the way we stuck together and fought. We never hung our heads and kept working.”
The teams battled each other and themselves throughout the game, combining for 266 yards in penalties.
Quarterback Emile Picarella was sacked multiple times by the Catholic defense. But the junior showed poise, completing 19 of 33 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns for the top-ranked Class 3A Cubs (2-1).
Picarella calmly reminded media in a postgame interview that the U-High goal is to win a state title. But he conceded this come-from-behind win was a big step.
U-High needed every passing yard it got. Catholic (1-2), ranked fifth in 5A, limited the Cubs to 36 yards rushing. Anderson was the top receiver with seven catches for 86 yards.
“I am super-excited for this team because of the way they played all night,” U-High coach Andy Martin said. “I asked them to play with maximum effort and heart. And they did that.”
Catholic QB Daniel Beale, a UL commitment, was 17 of 25 for 147 yards and one TD against the Cubs, who prevented the Bears from completing deep passes. Barry Remo ran for 73 yards two touchdowns on 19 carries for Catholic.
The fourth-quarter pendulum swung back and forth in the final five minutes. Picarella’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Zay Martin put U-High up 28-24 at the 5:01 mark.
Catholic came right back, as Remo scored on a 2-yard run with 1:15 left that put the Bears (1-2) on top 30-24.
Kicker/punter Sean Perret had been stellar all night. He averaged 40.2 yards per punt and booted a 27-yard field goal that gave the Bears a 24-21 lead in the third quarter.
But Perret’s PAT attempt after Remo’s TD run was off the mark.
Still, it looked like the Bears had closed out a win when Sam Norman intercepted a Picarella pass with 1:01 remaining.
The ace in the hole for U-High was timeouts. Martin had all three left, and the Cubs forced a Catholic punt with 44 seconds remaining.
Seth Gale returned the punt 28 yards, and a personal foul penalty against Catholic gave U-High even better field position to up Anderson’s game-winning kick.
“This is a tough one,” Catholic coach Hudson Fuller said after consoling Perret on the sidelines. “There are some things we are going to look at from this one … some of the penalties and other things. And we’ll work to get better.”