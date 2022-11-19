On paper, it would not qualify as a huge upset. But of course, high school football playoff games are about human emotion and unexpected twists of fate.
Denham Springs proved those points with its 29-28 come-from-behind road victory over No. 8 Benton in Division I nonselect action Friday. With the win, the ninth-seeded Yellow Jackets (10-2) advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in 37 years.
“We wound up giving the ball back to them with 55 seconds left,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “But I knew we had two time outs left and there was a chance we could get the ball back if they did not get a first down.”
Benton took over near midfield. In the sequence that followed, DSHS got the ball inside the Benton 15 with less than a second remaining. Caleb LeBlanc booted a 30-yard field for the walkoff win.
The Yellow Jackets host top-seeded Ruston (10-1) for a Division I nonselect game that is part of a busy Friday quarterfinal schedule.
“I thought they would run an offense at us, but they kneeled on it instead,” Beard said. “We used our timeouts and we got a chance. I am just so happy for our kids, the coaches and the community.
“This is a proud program. It has taken some time, but we’re getting it back to where we want it to be.”
The Yellow Jackets are part of a 13-team Baton Rouge area contingent set for quarterfinal games in the first year of the LHSAA’s revamped select/nonselect system.
Seeing teams like Catholic High and Zachary advance is no surprise. Both teams won titles under the old format last season. The victory for Denham Springs and another team that traveled to just outside Shreveport, Parkview Baptist, were among the notable surprises.
The 10th-seeded Eagles beat No. 7 North Caddo 28-24 in Division III select action. PBS (10-2) hosts No. 2 St. Charles Catholic (8-3). It is the Eagles’ first quarterfinal berth since 2018 and first under coach Stefan LeFors.
Kayden Tureaud ran for 258 yards on 24 carries and scored 3 touchdowns for Parkview. The Eagles also took advantage of three North Caddo turnovers.
“Our kids handled the week we had and I thought we went in with a good plan,” LeFors said. “The thing I am most proud of is how physical we played up front on both sides of the ball.
“That set the tone for us. We answered the challenge. They (North Caddo) had explosive playmakers we had to slow down. By running the ball, we kept their playmakers off the field as much as possible.”
Other lower seeds that notched victories included No. 9 Southern Lab (7-3) and No. 10 Ascension Catholic (10-2), both in Division IV select.
Several matchups are rematches. For example, in Division I select, No. 2 Catholic (10-1) hosts No. 7 Karr (7-3) matches two teams that have met recently in the regular season.
In Division II select, No. 8 Madison Prep (8-3) travels to No. 1 St. Thomas More (10-1). The Chargers beat STM to open the 2021 regular season.
The St. Charles-Parkview game is the tip of the Division III select iceberg. Local teams play in each quarterfinal.
No. 8 University (8-3) travels to top-seeded Newman (8-2). The Cubs were the Division II select champion under the old LHSAA system a year ago. Also, fourth-seeded Dunham (10-1) hosts No. 5 Calvary Baptist (9-2) and No. 6 Episcopal (10-1) travels to No. 3 Notre Dame.