Vermilion Catholic headed into its quarterfinal matchup against Southern Lab with its defense being hailed as one of the best units in the state.
It lived up to the hype in the Eagles’ 17-7 victory over the reigning state champions.
Vermilion Catholic picked off Southern Lab quarterback Marlon Brown on each of the Kittens’ first two possessions. The Eagles (12-0) returned one for a score and took advantage of the second with a long touchdown run by quarterback Jonathan Dartez.
After falling down 14-0 at halftime, the Kittens (8-4) could never claw their way out of the hole.
“Our defense does something special each week. They’ve been doing it since the jamboree,” Vermilion Catholic coach Broc Prejean said. “They’re in love with zeroes, so they’re going to be a little upset they put up seven on us. The physicality in this game was something else. My hats off to Southern Lab. They have some grown men over there. But we went toe-to-toe with them.”
How it was won
On the first play from scrimmage in the game, Lewis Briggs picked off Brown and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown.
On the Kittens’ next possession, Rhett Leblanc came up with an interception and returned it to the Southern Lab 45.
Three plays later, Dartez scored on a 38-yard run to extend the Eagles' lead to 14-0 late in the first quarter. That advantage carried into halftime.
Vermilion Catholic fumbled away the opening kickoff of the second half. Six plays later, Brown scored on an option-keeper to cut the deficit to 14-7.
Late in the game, Dartez and the Eagles offense grinded out a 13-play drive. It ended with a field goal that gave them a 17-7 lead with just three minutes remaining.
Briggs’ second interception closed out the game and advanced the Eagles to the semifinals for the second time in the past three years.
Brown led the Southern Lab offense with 133 yards passing and a rushing score.
The game was extremely close statistically. Southern Lab outgained Vermilion Catholic 251-250.
They said it
Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry: “I thought we played well defensively. We had those early turnovers; that happens. Marlon [Brown] has played well all year. The turnovers really got us. Vermilion Catholic is a well-coached team. I thought we were the better team tonight, but we didn’t match their intensity. We’ll learn from this.”
Player of the game
Dartez, Vermilion Catholic: He rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. He passed for 57 yards.
Notable
• With the 17-7 victory, Vermilion Catholic’s defense now has held 11 of its 12 opponents to seven points or fewer. The Eagles are giving up just 4.3 points per game.