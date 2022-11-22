A Universal Serial Bus or USB connection is one way to power a computer or phone. You plug in and go.
CamRon Eirick serves much the same purpose for the Denham Springs football team. No matter where he is plugged into the lineup, Eirick succeeds.
The 6-foot-3 senior plays cornerback, wide receiver and is the punter for the ninth-seeded Yellow Jackets (10-2) who host top-seeded Ruston (10-1) for Division I nonselect quarterfinal game Friday night.
“I am not sure how to phrase this … but CamRon is not a guy who needs a lot of free time on hands,” DSHS head coach Brett Beard said with a grin. “So, it works out all the way around for us.
“He is a solid cornerback and caught three touchdown passes last week. In week four or five, he became our punter and is averaging over 40 yards a punt. The guy doesn’t leave the field much and he does a great job wherever we put him.”
When told about Beard’s opening comment, the 6-foot-3 Eirick smiled and validated his coach’s comment.
“Let’s just say I do like to joke around some on the sideline,” Eirick said. “But it’s all good. I like being out there on the field and taking on whatever challenge I can for the team.”
Friday’s game with Ruston marks the first quarterfinal appearance in 37 years for Denham Springs. The historical nature of this next challenge is something Eirick is keenly aware of.
“This game means a lot, not only to this team, but also to the community,” Eirick said. “We’ve had some tough times. The chance to play at home now means everything. Winning like we did last week is a reminder anything is possible.”
The Yellow Jackets’ 29-28 road win over eighth-seeded Benton last week garnered statewide attention because of the way it ended. DSHS turned the ball over on downs with 55 seconds remaining near midfield.
While attempting to run out the clock, Benton was tackled for negative yardage on multiple plays and was called for holding. On fourth down with 2.6 seconds remaining the Tigers’ quarterback was tackle at the BHS 13, leaving 0.6 seconds on the clock.
Caleb LeBlanc booted a 31-yard field goal to give the Yellow Jackets the win. Eirick played a key role prior to the final sequence. DSHS quarterback Reese Mooney passed for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns, 3 of which were caught byEirick, who had 6 catches for 160 yards.
Eirick also played a key role on defense as Denham Springs held pass-oriented Benton to just seven second-half points, making the dramatic comeback possible.
“I think the biggest area of growth for him this year has been his ability to step up and take on any task we give him, whether it’s offense defense or special teams,” DSHS defensive backs coach Chris Westcott said. “As a defender, CamRon is long and hard to throw over. And whatever he does, he always looks smooth doing it without hesitation."
Mooney, a Liberty commitment, notes the level of trust he has with Eirick, saying “When I throw it, I know he is going to go get it.”
History is one of Eirick's favorite classroom subjects. Now it is a football objective.
“We have a chance to make history this week,” Eirick said. “We can’t wait.”