Randy Sandifer said he originally planned to coach another three to four years. Last month, the Walker High baseball coach realized things had changed.
“Thanksgiving came and went. I did not go to the field all that week,” Sandifer said. “And I realized I did not miss it. Normally, I am one of those guys who goes to the field just about every day.
“I guess you could say I knew it was time. I talked to both our athletic director and principal, and I submitted my resignation.”
The 57-year-old Sandifer has spent the last 12 years at Walker, including 10 as head coach. In 2021, he coached the Wildcats to the school’s first appearance in LHSAA Class 5A tourney in Sulphur. Walker lost 3-1 to West Monroe in the semifinals in 2021. The Wildcats finished 31-9 that year.
“It has been a privilege to work with Randy the last two years,” Walker athletic director Joey Sanchez said. “He has left the baseball program in great shape, which is a testament to his hard work and commitment to Walker High school.”
Sandifer plans to continue teaching at Walker until he completes the drop program before retirement from teaching. He spent 31 season as a coach.
Prior to joining the staff at Walker, Sandifer coached at several other local schools, including another Livingston Parish 5A school, Live Oak. He won two MPSA baseball title at Silliman Institute and also coached basketball and and baseball at Lee High.
Sandifer has a son on the Walker team. He said he looks forward to following the Wildcats this spring and beyond.
“Right now, I am very worn down,” Sandifer said. “I need to take some time and step back. I would not mind coaching a younger group, say 13-to 14-year-olds, in the summer.
“I still love baseball. Whether the future might include coaching high school someday … I can’t say. Stepping back now is the right thing.”