Basketball stock 1
Boys

Monday

Jehovah-Jireh at Geo Next, 5 p.m.

Zachary at Walker, 5 p.m.

Opelousas Catholic at St. John, 5:30 p.m.

North Iberville vs. Cristo Rey at St. Gerard Elementary, 6 p.m.

False River Academy at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Thrive Academy at Glen Oaks, 7 p.m.

Tournament

Livingston Parish tournament

At Doyle Elementary

Albany vs. Maurepas, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Episcopal School of Acadiana at Episcopal, 5 p.m.

Kentwood at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Ascension Christian at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.

Cecilia at Brusly, 5 p.m.

McKinley at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Hanson at St. John, 5 p.m.

Scotlandville at East Ascension, 5 p.m.

St. Amant at Broadmoor, 5:30 p.m.

University at Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.

Capitol at Plaquemine, 5:30 p.m.

Baker at Belaire, 5:30 p.m.

St. Martinville at Port Allen, 5:30 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Lutcher, 6 p.m.

Geo Next at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Mt. Hermon at False River Academy, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy

Tournament

Livingston Parish tournament

At Doyle Elementary

Doyle vs. Denham Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield vs. French Settlement, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Pearl River at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Ascension Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tournaments

Livingston Parish tournament

At Doyle Elementary

Live Oak vs. Holden, 4:30 p.m.

Spartan Classic

At East Ascension

Donaldsonville vs. Istrouma, 4 p.m.

Livonia vs. Destrehan, 5:30 p.m.

East Ascension vs. Thibodaux, 7 p.m.

Dutchtown vs. Catholic, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

St. John at Ascension Catholic, 5 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at Brusly, 5 p.m.

New Iberia at Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

St. Paul’s at Tara, 6 p.m.

Tournaments

Charles T. Kinsley

At Central

West Feliciana vs. University, 4 p.m.

St. Michael vs. East Iberville, 5:15 p.m.

E.D. White vs. Broadmoor, 6:30 p.m.

Glen Oaks vs. Central, 7:45 p.m.

Livingston Parish tournament

At Doyle Elementary

Consolation game, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinal game, 7:30 p.m.

Spartan Classic

At East Ascension

Southern Lab vs. Istrouma, 4 p.m.

St. Amant vs. Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Dutchtown vs. Livonia, 7 p.m.

East Ascension vs. Donaldsonville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Northeast at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.

Central Private at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.

J.S. Clark at Family Christian, 5:30 p.m.

McKinley at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.

Charles T. Kinsley

At Central

Broadmoor vs. Southern Lab, 3 p.m.

University vs. Belaire, 4:15 p.m.

West Feliciana vs. E.D. White, 5:30 p.m.

East Iberville vs. Central, 6:45 p.m.

Glen Oaks vs. St. Michael, 8 p.m.

Thrive Academy vs. Central, 9:15 p.m.

Livingston Parish tournament

At Doyle Elementary

Consolation game, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinal game, 7:30 p.m.

Spartan Classic

At East Ascension

Thibodaux vs. Livonia, 4 p.m.

St. Amant vs. White Castle, 5:30 p.m.

Donaldsonville vs. Dutchtown, 7 p.m.

East Ascension vs. Istrouma, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

St. John at False River Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Tournaments

Charles T. Kinsley

At Central

Dunham vs. E.D. White, 1 p.m.

West Feliciana vs. Thrive Academy, 2:15 p.m.

Belaire vs. Glen Oaks, 3:30 p.m.

East Iberville vs. Southern Lab, 4:45 p.m.

Broadmoor vs. University, 6 p.m.

St. Michael vs. Central, 7:15 p.m.

Livingston Parish tournament

At Doyle Elementary

Consolation final, 1:30 p.m.

Third place, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Spartan Classic

At East Ascension

Donaldsonville vs. St. Amant, noon

Thibodaux vs. Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Dutchtown vs. Istrouma, 3 p.m.

East Ascension vs. Livonia, 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday

Chapelle at St. Michael, 4:30 p.m.

Port Allen at West Feliciana, 5 p.m.

Lafayette at St. Amant, 5:30 p.m.

Opelousas at Southern Lab, 5:30 p.m.

Plaquemine at Donaldsonville, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

Sophie B. Wright at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.

Tournament

Livingston Parish tournament

At Doyle Elementary

Maurepas vs. Doyle, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Berwick at LSD, 5 p.m.

Comeaux at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.

White Castle at University, 5 p.m.

East St. John at Zachary, 5 p.m.

Episcopal at Scotlandville, 5:30 p.m.

E.D. White at Ascension Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Family Christian at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Tara at Central, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Thrive Academy at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

Tournament

Livingston Parish tournament

At Doyle Elementary

Springfield vs. Denham Springs, 3 p.m.

Live Oak vs. Albany, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Brusly at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.

John Curtis at Madison Prep, 5 p.m.

Lafayette Christian at St. Amant, 5:30 p.m.

Lutcher at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

St. Katharine Drexel at Geo Next, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at Dunham, 6 p.m.

Tournament

Livingston Parish tournament

At Doyle Elementary

Holden vs. French Settlement, 3 p.m.

Doyle-Maurepas winner vs. Walker, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Port Allen at Woodlawn, 5 p.m.

McKinley at University, 5 p.m.

White Castle vs. Livonia at Pointe Coupee STEM, 5 p.m.

Scotlandville at Southern Lab, 5:30 p.m.

Assumption at St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Lutcher, 5:30 p.m.

Franklinton at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Belaire vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy, 6 p.m.

Tournament

Livingston Parish tournament

At Doyle Elementary

Consolation game, 3 p.m.

Semifinal game, 6 p.m.

Friday

St. Helena at Episcopal, 5 p.m.

McKinley at Donaldsonville, 5 p.m.

Livonia at Tara, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Geo Next, 6 p.m.

Tournament

Livingston Parish tournament

At Doyle Elementary

Consolation game, 3 p.m.

Semifinal game, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Livonia at Port Allen, 4 p.m.

Tournament

Livingston Parish tournament

At Doyle Elementary

Consolation final, noon

Third place, 3 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

