Boys
Monday
Jehovah-Jireh at Geo Next, 5 p.m.
Zachary at Walker, 5 p.m.
Opelousas Catholic at St. John, 5:30 p.m.
North Iberville vs. Cristo Rey at St. Gerard Elementary, 6 p.m.
False River Academy at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Thrive Academy at Glen Oaks, 7 p.m.
Tournament
Livingston Parish tournament
At Doyle Elementary
Albany vs. Maurepas, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Episcopal School of Acadiana at Episcopal, 5 p.m.
Kentwood at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Ascension Christian at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.
Cecilia at Brusly, 5 p.m.
McKinley at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Hanson at St. John, 5 p.m.
Scotlandville at East Ascension, 5 p.m.
St. Amant at Broadmoor, 5:30 p.m.
University at Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.
Capitol at Plaquemine, 5:30 p.m.
Baker at Belaire, 5:30 p.m.
St. Martinville at Port Allen, 5:30 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Lutcher, 6 p.m.
Geo Next at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Mt. Hermon at False River Academy, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy
Tournament
Livingston Parish tournament
At Doyle Elementary
Doyle vs. Denham Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Springfield vs. French Settlement, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Pearl River at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Ascension Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tournaments
Livingston Parish tournament
At Doyle Elementary
Live Oak vs. Holden, 4:30 p.m.
Spartan Classic
At East Ascension
Donaldsonville vs. Istrouma, 4 p.m.
Livonia vs. Destrehan, 5:30 p.m.
East Ascension vs. Thibodaux, 7 p.m.
Dutchtown vs. Catholic, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
St. John at Ascension Catholic, 5 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at Brusly, 5 p.m.
New Iberia at Liberty, 5:30 p.m.
St. Paul’s at Tara, 6 p.m.
Tournaments
Charles T. Kinsley
At Central
West Feliciana vs. University, 4 p.m.
St. Michael vs. East Iberville, 5:15 p.m.
E.D. White vs. Broadmoor, 6:30 p.m.
Glen Oaks vs. Central, 7:45 p.m.
Livingston Parish tournament
At Doyle Elementary
Consolation game, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinal game, 7:30 p.m.
Spartan Classic
At East Ascension
Southern Lab vs. Istrouma, 4 p.m.
St. Amant vs. Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Dutchtown vs. Livonia, 7 p.m.
East Ascension vs. Donaldsonville, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
Northeast at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.
Central Private at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.
J.S. Clark at Family Christian, 5:30 p.m.
McKinley at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.
Charles T. Kinsley
At Central
Broadmoor vs. Southern Lab, 3 p.m.
University vs. Belaire, 4:15 p.m.
West Feliciana vs. E.D. White, 5:30 p.m.
East Iberville vs. Central, 6:45 p.m.
Glen Oaks vs. St. Michael, 8 p.m.
Thrive Academy vs. Central, 9:15 p.m.
Livingston Parish tournament
At Doyle Elementary
Consolation game, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinal game, 7:30 p.m.
Spartan Classic
At East Ascension
Thibodaux vs. Livonia, 4 p.m.
St. Amant vs. White Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Donaldsonville vs. Dutchtown, 7 p.m.
East Ascension vs. Istrouma, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
St. John at False River Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Tournaments
Charles T. Kinsley
At Central
Dunham vs. E.D. White, 1 p.m.
West Feliciana vs. Thrive Academy, 2:15 p.m.
Belaire vs. Glen Oaks, 3:30 p.m.
East Iberville vs. Southern Lab, 4:45 p.m.
Broadmoor vs. University, 6 p.m.
St. Michael vs. Central, 7:15 p.m.
Livingston Parish tournament
At Doyle Elementary
Consolation final, 1:30 p.m.
Third place, 4:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Spartan Classic
At East Ascension
Donaldsonville vs. St. Amant, noon
Thibodaux vs. Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Dutchtown vs. Istrouma, 3 p.m.
East Ascension vs. Livonia, 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday
Chapelle at St. Michael, 4:30 p.m.
Port Allen at West Feliciana, 5 p.m.
Lafayette at St. Amant, 5:30 p.m.
Opelousas at Southern Lab, 5:30 p.m.
Plaquemine at Donaldsonville, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast at East Iberville, 6 p.m.
Sophie B. Wright at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.
Tournament
Livingston Parish tournament
At Doyle Elementary
Maurepas vs. Doyle, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Berwick at LSD, 5 p.m.
Comeaux at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.
White Castle at University, 5 p.m.
East St. John at Zachary, 5 p.m.
Episcopal at Scotlandville, 5:30 p.m.
E.D. White at Ascension Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Family Christian at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Tara at Central, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Thrive Academy at East Iberville, 6 p.m.
Tournament
Livingston Parish tournament
At Doyle Elementary
Springfield vs. Denham Springs, 3 p.m.
Live Oak vs. Albany, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Brusly at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.
John Curtis at Madison Prep, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Christian at St. Amant, 5:30 p.m.
Lutcher at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
St. Katharine Drexel at Geo Next, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at Dunham, 6 p.m.
Tournament
Livingston Parish tournament
At Doyle Elementary
Holden vs. French Settlement, 3 p.m.
Doyle-Maurepas winner vs. Walker, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Port Allen at Woodlawn, 5 p.m.
McKinley at University, 5 p.m.
White Castle vs. Livonia at Pointe Coupee STEM, 5 p.m.
Scotlandville at Southern Lab, 5:30 p.m.
Assumption at St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Lutcher, 5:30 p.m.
Franklinton at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
Belaire vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy, 6 p.m.
Tournament
Livingston Parish tournament
At Doyle Elementary
Consolation game, 3 p.m.
Semifinal game, 6 p.m.
Friday
St. Helena at Episcopal, 5 p.m.
McKinley at Donaldsonville, 5 p.m.
Livonia at Tara, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Geo Next, 6 p.m.
Tournament
Livingston Parish tournament
At Doyle Elementary
Consolation game, 3 p.m.
Semifinal game, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Livonia at Port Allen, 4 p.m.
Tournament
Livingston Parish tournament
At Doyle Elementary
Consolation final, noon
Third place, 3 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.