PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH (2022 RECORD)
1. The Dunham School 12-2, 5-0
2. Episcopal 10-2, 4-1
3. East Feliciana 7-5, 3-2
4. Baker 5-6, 2-3
5. Capitol 2-8, 1-4
6. Northeast 3-7, 0-5
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jac Comeaux, Dunham
WR/DB 5-10, 160 Sr.
The Georgetown commitment was the deep threat for the Tigers a year ago. Comeaux caught 37 passes for 1,069 yards and 13 touchdowns — an incredible average of 28.8 yards per catch.
Braeden George, Episcopal
RB 5-11, 185, Sr.
After leading the Knights with 1,050 rushing yards and 15 TDs as a junior, George seems set for an encore. Why? Because the Knights return their entire offensive line to pave the way.
Stanley Gilmore, East Feliciana
ATH 5-10, 185, Sr.
He’s everywhere, he’s everywhere. And after playing multiple roles for the Tigers in 2022, Gilmore figures to step into a lead role this fall and should excel on both offense and defense.
Malachi Jackson, Dunham
OL/DL 6-1, 270, Sr.
Dominant line play was one of the keys to the Tigers’ 2022 success and Jackson was a big part of that. Now a leadership role and the chance to impress college recruiters provides motivation.
Shannon Holiday, Baker
OT 6-6, 310, Sr.
A smart choice here … literally. Holiday could end up being the school’s valedictorian next spring. He also has the footwork and size to attract recruiters while opening holes for the Buffaloes to run through.
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
1: Dunham was the Division III select runner-up to Charles Catholic a year ago and is the favorite again. It was the Tigers’ first title-game berth since 2004 when they won a Class 1A title.
2: There are two new coaches — James Dartez of Baker and Capitol’s Keith Woods. Dartez started his career as an assistant at Southern Lab. Woods moved to Capitol from Mentorship Academy.
3: Episcopal kicker/punter Alden Romano led the Knights to a Division IV soccer title last spring. Romano also was selected as the All-Metro Soccer Small Schools’ Outstanding Player.
4: Do not expect East Feliciana to take a step back after the transfer of star WR Trey’Dez Green. The Tigers still have a talented roster of two-way playmakers led by Stanley Gilmore.
5: Capitol’s Woods returns to coach his alma mater in a different era. Capitol was a Class 4A school during Woods’ first stint 20 years ago. He also was a two-sport star for the Lions in the 1980s.