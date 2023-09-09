Football
Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed
Thursday
Local/area
North Central vs. Thrive Academy at East Iberville
Delhi vs. Capitol at Memorial Stadium
Plaquemine vs. Tara at Broadmoor
John F. Kennedy vs. St. Amant at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School
Episcopal at Metairie Park Country Day, 6 p.m.
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Catholic at University
St. Augustine at Zachary
Scotlandville vs. Madison Prep at Memorial Stadium
Liberty at Denham Springs
Bonnabel at Live Oak
Covington at Dutchtown
East Ascension at Destrehan
Mandeville at Walker
Carver at Woodlawn
Slidell at Central
Broadmoor at Istrouma
Belaire vs. St. Michael at Olympia Stadium
Parkview Baptist at Brusly
West Feliciana at McKinley
Port Allen at Livonia
Class 3A and below
Loranger at Glen Oaks
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Slaughter Community Charter
Mentorship Academy at Wossman
West St. John vs. Donaldsonville at Boutte Stadium
St. James at Thibodaux
Albany at Springfield
White Castle at Baker
M.L. King Charter at Dunham
Northeast at Fisher
East Feliciana at Kentwood
Highland Baptist vs. St. John at Plaquemine High
Catholic-PC at Independence
Ascension Catholic at Hannan
Ascension Christian at Houma Christian
East Iberville at Magnolia School of Excellence
Gueydan at Central Private
Volleyball
Monday
Collegiate Baton Rouge at LSD, 5 p.m.
Brusly at Port Allen, 5 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.
Scotlandville at White Castle, 5 p.m.
Hannan at Parkview Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Central Private at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Lutcher at Dutchdown, 6 p.m.
Tara at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
Southern Lab at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Belaire at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.
Scotlandville at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.
Dominican at Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Walker, 5:30 p.m.
Istrouma vs. Baker at Baker Middle, 6 p.m.
St. Amant at Central, 6 p.m.
Terrebonne at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
Geo Next at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
McKinley vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Plaquemime, 6 p.m.
Mandeville at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.
Brusly at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Thrive Academy at False River Academy, 6 p.m.
Episcopal at University, 6 p.m.
St. John at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Zachary at White Castle, 6 p.m.
Loranger at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Baker at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Thrive Academy ar Tara, 5 p.m.
Port Allen at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at Belaire, 6 p.m.
Central Catholic at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Livonia, 6 p.m.
Zachary at McKinley, 6 p.m.
East Iberville at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
Ascension Chrisian at St. John, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at University, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Ascension Christian at Scotlandville, 5 p.m.
Northeast at Capitol, 5 p.m.
Hammond at Live Oak, 5:30 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Catholic-PC, 6 p.m.
Doyle at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
St. Amant at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
Belaire at Geo Next, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
Central Private at Walker, 6 p.m.
Baker at Zachary, 6 p.m.