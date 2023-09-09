Football

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed

Thursday

Local/area

North Central vs. Thrive Academy at East Iberville

Delhi vs. Capitol at Memorial Stadium

Plaquemine vs. Tara at Broadmoor

John F. Kennedy vs. St. Amant at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School

Episcopal at Metairie Park Country Day, 6 p.m. 

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Catholic at University

St. Augustine at Zachary

Scotlandville vs. Madison Prep at Memorial Stadium

Liberty at Denham Springs

Bonnabel at Live Oak

Covington at Dutchtown

East Ascension at Destrehan

Mandeville at Walker

Carver at Woodlawn

Slidell at Central

Broadmoor at Istrouma

Belaire vs. St. Michael at Olympia Stadium

Parkview Baptist at Brusly

West Feliciana at McKinley

Port Allen at Livonia

Class 3A and below

Loranger at Glen Oaks

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Slaughter Community Charter

Mentorship Academy at Wossman

West St. John vs. Donaldsonville at Boutte Stadium

St. James at Thibodaux

Albany at Springfield

White Castle at Baker

M.L. King Charter at Dunham

Northeast at Fisher

East Feliciana at Kentwood

Highland Baptist vs. St. John at Plaquemine High

Catholic-PC at Independence

Ascension Catholic at Hannan

Ascension Christian at Houma Christian

East Iberville at Magnolia School of Excellence

Gueydan at Central Private

Volleyball

Monday

Collegiate Baton Rouge at LSD, 5 p.m.

Brusly at Port Allen, 5 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

Scotlandville at White Castle, 5 p.m.

Hannan at Parkview Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Central Private at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Lutcher at Dutchdown, 6 p.m.

Tara at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Southern Lab at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Istrouma at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Belaire at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Scotlandville at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.

Dominican at Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Walker, 5:30 p.m.

Istrouma vs. Baker at Baker Middle, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at Central, 6 p.m.

Terrebonne at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

Geo Next at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

McKinley vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Plaquemime, 6 p.m.

Mandeville at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.

Brusly at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Thrive Academy at False River Academy, 6 p.m.

Episcopal at University, 6 p.m.

St. John at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Zachary at White Castle, 6 p.m.

Loranger at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Baker at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Thrive Academy ar Tara, 5 p.m.

Port Allen at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

Istrouma at Belaire, 6 p.m.

Central Catholic at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Zachary at McKinley, 6 p.m.

East Iberville at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Ascension Chrisian at St. John, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at University, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Ascension Christian at Scotlandville, 5 p.m.

Northeast at Capitol, 5 p.m.

Hammond at Live Oak, 5:30 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Catholic-PC, 6 p.m.

Doyle at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

Belaire at Geo Next, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Central Private at Walker, 6 p.m.

Baker at Zachary, 6 p.m.