CLASS 5A
1. John Curtis (1-0) beat Central Lafourche, 51-0
2. Catholic-Baton Rouge (1-0) beat Picayune, MS, 36-35 (OT)
3. Destrehan (1-0) beat Bonnabel, 48-7
4. Ruston (0-1) lost to Warren Easton, 20-19
5. Zachary (1-0) beat East Ascension, 24-7
6. Edna Karr (1-0) beat L.B. Landry, 33-0
7. Acadiana (0-1) lost to Lafayette Christian, 61-38
8. St. Augustine (0-0) plays Saturday
9. Carencro (1-0) beat Alexandria, 46-26
10. West Monroe (1-0) beat Sterlington, 14-3
Others receiving votes: Southside (1-0) beat Notre Dame, 27-18, Brother Martin (1-0) beat Madison Prep, 28-0, Airline (1-0) beat North DeSoto, 53-42, Captain Shreve (1-0) beat Loyola Prep, 37-7, Alexandria (0-1) lost to Carencro, 46-26, Archbishop Rummel (0-1) lost to Ouachita Parish, 21-20, East Ascension (0-1) lost to Zachary, 24-7, Terrebonne (1-0) beat South Terrebonne, 42-7, Denham Springs (0-1) lost to Mandeville, 38-7, Dutchtown (1-0) beat Northshore, 35-16, East St. John (1-0) beat St. James, 41-40 (OT).
CLASS 4A
1. St. Thomas More (1-0) beat Comeaux, 45-6
2. Lafayette Christian (1-0) beat Acadiana, 61-38
3. Neville (1-0) beat Evangel Christian, 30-29 (OT)
4. Westgate (1-0) beat New Iberia, 35-14
5. North DeSoto (0-1) lost to Airline, 53-42
6. West Feliciana (1-0) beat East Feliciana, 34-22
7. Warren Easton (1-0) beat Ruston, 20-19
8. Lutcher (1-0) beat Thibodaux, 23-0
9. Teurlings Catholic (1-0) beat Opelousas, 34-16
10. Archbishop Shaw (0-1) lost to St. Charles, 17-10
Others receiving votes: Leesville (1-0) beat Jennings, 32-14, Vandebilt Catholic (0-1) lost to E.D. White, 52-14, Lakeshore (0-1) lost to Fontainebleau, 24-0, Opelousas (0-1) lost to Teurlings Catholic, 34-16, Evangel Christian (0-1) lost to Neville, 30-29 (OT), Plaquemine (0-1) lost to Ascension Episcopal, 23-20, Northwood-Shreveport (0-1) lost to Benton, 28-26, De La Salle (1-0) beat Central, 27-20, Brusly (0-0) game with Brusly called at halftime.
CLASS 3A
1. University Lab (1-0) beat Woodlawn-BR, 40-6
2. St. James (0-1) lost to East St. John, 41-40 (OT)
3. Sterlington (0-1) lost to West Monroe, 14-3
4. Madison Prep (0-1) lost to Brother Martin, 28-0
5. Union Parish (1-0) beat Homer, 28-21
6. Iowa (0-1) lost to Iota, 21-14
7. E.D. White (1-0) beat Vandebilt Catholic, 52-14
8. Lake Charles Prep (1-0) beat Magnolia Charter, 75-0
9. Parkview Baptist (1-0) beat Dunham, 52-46
10. Amite (0-1) lost to Hammond, 34-13
Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy (1-0) beat Higgins, 42-0, St. Louis (1-0) beat Crowley, 38-0, Bogalusa (1-0) beat Franklinton, 36-31, St. Martinville (0-1) lost to Cecilia, 49-27, Jena (1-0) beat Mangham 34-32, Carroll (1-0) beat Delhi, 33-0, Church Point (0-1) lost to Eunice, 37-34, Patterson (1-0) beat West St. Mary, 27-14.
CLASS 2A
1. Calvary Baptist (1-0) beat Logansport, 47-12
2. Oak Grove (1-0) beat Opelousas Catholic, 49-13
3. St. Charles (1-0) beat Archbishop Shaw, 17-10
4. Many (0-1) lost to Sam Houston, 47-10
5. Notre Dame (0-1) lost to Southside, 27-18
6. Dunham (0-1) lost to Parkview Baptist, 52-46
7. Mangham (0-1) lost to Jena, 34-32
8. Newman (1-0) beat Hahnville, 41-21
9. Episcopal-Baton Rouge (0-1) lost to St. Michael, 27-24
10. Avoyelles (0-1) lost to Marksville, 33-28
Others receiving votes: Welsh (0-1) lost to Kinder, 46-28, East Feliciana (0-1) lost to West Feliciana, 34-22, Rosepine (1-0) beat East Beauregard, 20-16, North Caddo (0-1) lost to Bossier, 46-38, Loyola Prep (0-1) lost to Captain Shreve, 37-7, Country Day (0-1) lost to Northlake Christian, 21-7, South Plaquemines (1-0) beat Mamou, 55-16, Grand Lake (1-0) beat Hamilton Christian, 34-26, Ferriday (0-1) lost to Richwood, 20-18, Menard (0-1) lost to St. Frederick, 34-3
CLASS 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (1-0) beat Dallas Christian, TX, 17-14
2. Southern Lab (1-0) beat Liberty Magnet, 32-0
3. Kentwood (1-0) beat Loranger, 45-27
4. Vermilion Catholic (1-0) beat Catholic-New Iberia, 26-14
5. Homer (0-1) lost to Union Parish, 28-21
6. Riverside Academy (1-0) beat St. Thomas Aquinas, 55-18
6. St. Frederick (1-0) beat Menard, 34-3
7. St. Martin’s (1-0) beat Ben Franklin, 53-7
9. Haynesville (1-0) beat North Webster, 29-13
10. Ascension Catholic (1-0) beat West St. John, 45-0
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s (1-0) beat Abbeville, 21-18, Opelousas Catholic (0-1) lost to Oak Grove, 49-13, Central Catholic-Morgan City (1-0) beat Central Private, 41-6, Logansport (0-1) lost to Calvary Baptist, 47-12