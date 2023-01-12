106 pounds: 1, Alex Rozas, Teurlings Catholic. 2, Jacob Kershaw, North DeSoto. 3, Anthony Oubre, Brother Martin. 4, Caden Judice, Shaw.
113: 1, Bodi Harris, Jesuit. 2, Grant Grizzaffi, Catholic. 3, Kaiden Triche, Rummel. 4, Logan Olsen, Airline.
120: 1, Jacob Kehrer, Rockwell Heath. 2, Landon Reaux, Southside. 3, Jacob Elsensohn, Brother Martin. 4, Watts Goodson, Catholic
126: 1, Ernie Perry, Airline. 2, Cole Mire, Dutchtown. 3, Kristian Scott, Catholic. 4, Aiden Krass, East Ascension.
132: 1, Richie Clementi, Brother Martin. 2, Collin Cusimano, St. Paul’s. 3, Lucas Maneckshaw, East Ascension. 4, Chase Haydel, Jesuit.
138: 1, Ethan Boudreaux, Teurlings. 2, Wiley Boudreaux, Southside. 3, Conlan Erik, St. Paul’s. 4, Ty Duncan, Brother Martin.
145: 1, Kent Burandt, Brother Martin. 2, Brandt Babineaux, Teurlings. 3, Liam O’Connor, De La Salle. 4, Chase Rose, Zachary.
152: 1, Jensen Bergeron, Lafayette. 2, Foster Shank, Dutchtown. 3, Gunner Guidry, Holy Cross. 4, Luc Johnson, Basile.
160: 1, Jacobi Clement, East Ascension. 2, Nick DiGeralamo, Holy Cross. 3, Arthur Schott, Jesuit. 4, Miles Edwards, Mandeville.
170: 1, Lief Clintom, Rockwell Heath. 2, Landry Barker, St. Paul’s. 3, Hunter Addison, North DeSoto. 4, Gabe Bonin, East Ascension.
182: 1, Jackson Calderaro, Jesuit. 2, Luke Brunson, Caddo Magnet. 3, Thomas Domangue, Catholic. 4, Jackson Peak, St. Paul’s.
195: 1, Jacob Schexnayder, East Ascension. 2, Adam Landry, Baton Rouge High. 3, Nic Miglacio, Catholic. 4, Jadon Weber, Brother Martin..
220: 1, Griffin Ellis, Jesut. 2, Kristofer Mesloh, Parkway. 3, Blayden Laidlaw, Sulphur. 4, James Baldwin, Dunham.