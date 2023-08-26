Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Liberty (4-5A) vs. Southern Lab (9-1A), at Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
Woodlawn (4-5A) at University (6-3A)
Douglass (11-4A) vs. Tara (6-4A) at Belaire
Class 3A and below
Madison Prep (6-3A) vs. Brother Martin (9-5A) at Gormley
Sophie B. Wright (9-3A) vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium
Hanson Memorial (7-1A) vs. St. John (8-1A) at Plaquemine High’s Canova Stadium
Gueydan (5-1A) at Ascension Christian (8-1A)
Central Private (9-1A) vs. Central Catholic (7-1A) at Morgan City High
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Catholic (4-5A) at Picayune, Miss.
Zachary (4-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A)
Scotlandville (4-5A) at Ocean Springs, Miss.
G.W. Carver (11-4A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit-St. Amant Middle School
Dutchtown (5-5A) at Northshore (6-5A)
Mandeville (6-5A) at Denham Springs (5-5A)
Belaire (6-4A) at Live Oak (5-5A)
Walker (5-5A) at Ponchatoula (6-5A)
Brusly (6-4A) at Port Allen (6-3A)
St. Michael (6-4A) at Episcopal (6-2A)
Baker (6-2A) at McKinley (6-4A)
Glen Oaks (6-3A) at Broadmoor (6-4A)
Istrouma (6-4A) vs. Capitol (6-2A) at Memorial Stadium
Plaquemine (6-4A) at Ascension Episcopal (8-2A)
West Feliciana (6-4A) at East Feliciana (6-2A)
Thibodaux (7-5A) at Lutcher (7-4A)
Class 3A and below
Dunham (6-2A) at Parkview Baptist (6-3A)
Independence (7-2A) at Albany (7-2A)
Assumption (7-4A) at Donaldsonville (8-3A)
East St. John (7-5A) at St. James (8-3A)
White Castle (8-1A) vs. Mentorship Academy (6-3A)
De La Salle (9-4A) at Central (4-5A)
Haynes Academy (9-3A) at Springfield (7-2A)
Ascension Catholic (8-1A) at West St. John (10-1A)
Covenant Christian (7-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (9-1A) at East Iberville
East Iberville (8-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (9-1A)
Kentwood (9-1A) at Loranger (8-4A)
Saturday
Class 3A and below
Northeast (6-2A) vs. Jefferson Rise (9-2A) West Jefferson-Memtsas Stadium, 2:30 p.m.