Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Liberty (4-5A) vs. Southern Lab (9-1A), at Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium

Woodlawn (4-5A) at University (6-3A)

Douglass (11-4A) vs. Tara (6-4A) at Belaire

Class 3A and below

Madison Prep (6-3A) vs. Brother Martin (9-5A) at Gormley

Sophie B. Wright (9-3A) vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium

Hanson Memorial (7-1A) vs. St. John (8-1A) at Plaquemine High’s Canova Stadium

Gueydan (5-1A) at Ascension Christian (8-1A)

Central Private (9-1A) vs. Central Catholic (7-1A) at Morgan City High

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Catholic (4-5A) at Picayune, Miss.

Zachary (4-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A)

Scotlandville (4-5A) at Ocean Springs, Miss.

G.W. Carver (11-4A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit-St. Amant Middle School

Dutchtown (5-5A) at Northshore (6-5A)

Mandeville (6-5A) at Denham Springs (5-5A)

Belaire (6-4A) at Live Oak (5-5A)

Walker (5-5A) at Ponchatoula (6-5A)

Brusly (6-4A) at Port Allen (6-3A)

St. Michael (6-4A) at Episcopal (6-2A)

Baker (6-2A) at McKinley (6-4A)

Glen Oaks (6-3A) at Broadmoor (6-4A)

Istrouma (6-4A) vs. Capitol (6-2A) at Memorial Stadium

Plaquemine (6-4A) at Ascension Episcopal (8-2A)

West Feliciana (6-4A) at East Feliciana (6-2A)

Thibodaux (7-5A) at Lutcher (7-4A)

Class 3A and below

Dunham (6-2A) at Parkview Baptist (6-3A)

Independence (7-2A) at Albany (7-2A)

Assumption (7-4A) at Donaldsonville (8-3A)

East St. John (7-5A) at St. James (8-3A)

White Castle (8-1A) vs. Mentorship Academy (6-3A)

De La Salle (9-4A) at Central (4-5A)

Haynes Academy (9-3A) at Springfield (7-2A)

Ascension Catholic (8-1A) at West St. John (10-1A)

Covenant Christian (7-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (9-1A) at East Iberville

East Iberville (8-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (9-1A)

Kentwood (9-1A) at Loranger (8-4A)

Saturday

Class 3A and below

Northeast (6-2A) vs. Jefferson Rise (9-2A) West Jefferson-Memtsas Stadium, 2:30 p.m.