Monday

Thrive Academy at Family Christian, 5 p.m.

Northeast at Belaire, 5 p.m.

Plaquemine at Baker, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Southern Lab at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.

Livonia at St. John, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Thrive Academy at Baker, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Belaire, 6 p.m.

Zachary at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Assumption at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

Walker at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Istrouma at Geo Next, 6 p.m.

Central at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy vs. Livonia at Pointe Coupee STEM, 6 p.m.

False River at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Catholic-PC at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

University at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Academy at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

McKinley at West Feliciana, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Tara at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Walker at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Houma Christian at St, John, 6 p.m.

Baker at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

University at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Geo Next at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.

Broadmoor at Port Allen, 5 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at Central, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Academy at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Baker at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Episcopal at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Zachary at Mentorship, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Belaire at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Dunham at St. Amant, 6 p.m.