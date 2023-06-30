Shelley Genre is no longer a softball coach, but the West Feliciana athletic director can still make a winning pitch.
Genre proved that point by hiring one of the Baton Rouge area’s most successful active softball coaches, former LSU player Lauren Castle Doucet of Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, as the Saints' new softball coach.
“Coach Doucet brings a host of softball knowledge and coaching experience to the table,” Genre said in a text statement. “We are excited to see her impact not only on our softball program, but also our whole athletic department. She is a great fit for our West Fel School family."
Doucet, who played in one Women’s College World Series at LSU, won three LHSAA titles and had three-runner-up finishes in 13 seasons at Class 1A Catholic High-PC.
“To be honest with you, I did not know I would ever leave that job,” Doucet said. “I have been overwhelmingly blessed to have the amazing people and players I had at Catholic. Telling the (CHSPC) team I was leaving was very difficult. It was the hardest decision I have made in my life.
"Not long after I told the team I started getting texts and calls from players I coached my first year and people in the community telling me good luck. Personally, I think for me and my family, it was just time to go on a new adventure and try a new path.”
The Hornets were the No. 1 team in the Division IV select power ratings last spring. CHSPC lost to Riverside Academy in the title game. West Feliciana lost to Livonia in the opening round of the Division II nonselect playoffs.
“We are confident she will give the young women in our athletic program a chance to experience softball at a new level and will continue to build a culture of excellence," Genre added. "She is a relationship driven coach who strives to make her student/athletes reach their potential in the classroom, on the field and in the community.”
Doucet, a former Comeaux High star, was a pitcher/outfielder/designated player. She played one year at UL and then moved to LSU for three seasons. She was a team captain at LSU in 2006 and earned Easton All-America honors three times.