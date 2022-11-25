There weren’t any previous experiences for West Feliciana to draw from Friday night.
The Saints had to negotiate a 2 1/2-hour trip, handle persistent rains and deteriorating natural grass field conditions in order to reach their first state semifinal in five years.
Quarterback Joel Rogers accounted for all four of his team’s touchdowns and No. 2 West Feliciana turned a close game near the end of the first half into a comfortable 30-0 victory at No. 23 North Vermilion in Friday’s Division II nonselect state quarterfinal playoff.
“This was kind of a rough challenge,” West Feliciana defensive tackle Jermarian Jackson said. “We didn’t play on any real grass (field) that was wet and slippery where all kinds of things can happen, but we pushed through it.”
West Feliciana (12-0) returns home next Friday to host No. 6 Lutcher, a 45-8 winner over Lakeshore, in a semifinal matchup.
“I think we showed we’re not just a finesse, spread team and I’m proud of our guys for doing that,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said.
Rogers, who totaled 167 yards and had an interception on defense, helped West Feliciana gain separation after a 16-point conclusion to the first half. The Saints made it 23-0 on their first series of the third quarter when Rogers kept it on a 17-yard score and the added his third rushing touchdown, an 11-yard keeper, with 4:08 to play.
Rogers carried 12 times for 97 yards and completed 7 of 12 passes for 70 yards. Je’Terrius Johnson added 77 yards rushing on 12 attempts.
West Feliciana outgained North Vermilion 235 to 121 and the defense forced three turnovers and didn’t allow the Patriots (6-7), which were playing in their first quarterfinal, to get to any closer than the Saints’ 42.
West Feliciana turned a scoreless game in the last two minutes of the first half into a 16-0 lead at the break.
Rogers broke a tackle for a 24-yard gain on fourth-and-1 and later kept the ball around right end from 13 yards on second-and-1 for a 8-0 lead following his two-point pass to Jackson.
West Feliciana came up with its second turnover of the half when defensive tackle Chris Turner recovered Kiaron Rudd’s fumble at the Patriots’ 34 with 36 seconds remaining.
The Saints didn’t waste any time and on first down, Rogers found Jeremy Fowler falling down in the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown. Rogers carried it around the right end for a two-point conversion and 16-0 advantage.
North Vermilion held onto its second series of the game for nine plays and more than six minutes, crossing midfield when quarterback Jag Broussard was intercepted by Brandon Lee at the Saints’ 20-yard line at the 7:58 mark of the second quarter.
“We got the lead and stayed ahead and didn’t let anything push us out of the way,” Jackson said. “We stayed together as a team.”