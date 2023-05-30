Though their backgrounds and circumstances are different, Quinton Jones and Toni Hebert Ricca have one notable thing in common — both will be first-year head coaches in 2023-24.
Ricca, a two-sport assistant coach at Dutchtown for two years, is East Ascension’s new softball coach. Jones, already the wide receivers coach at West Feliciana, will also be the Saints’ head boys basketball coach.
“I waited until late to apply for it,” Jones said. “My players and students, along with other people on staff kept telling me I was the right fit. I can’t wait to see what the guys can do when we start workouts Monday.”
Jones, a former Zachary High basketball/football player, will continue his football role. He coached middle school basketball at WFHS last year.
Last fall, Jones came to West Feliciana from Lafayette Christian last fall. He previously coached Lafayette’s Willow Charter to a regional basketball title. He takes over for former Zachary teammate Morris Wright.
Ricca, who played shortstop at Northwestern State from 2017-20, was a four-sport standout at John Curtis, where she won LHSAA titles in volleyball and softball. She also helped Curtis to an LHSAA softball title as an assistant coach. She was volleyball-softball assistant at Dutchtown.
“I got to see this team the last two years and saw the foundation that is in place,” Ricca said. “My goal is to go in and build on that to put East Ascension up with the top teams in this area. There is a great group of young players returning and there are some younger players coming in.
"One thing I saw during the interview process was how much love they have for their school. Hearing and seeing how supportive the staff really pulled me in too.”
Ricca takes over Ryan Lewis, who moved to Denham Springs as head coach, earlier this month. While Jones will continue with his football duties, Ricca is set to focus on softball.
Williams’ 7-on-7 July 7
Episcopal will host the first Jimmy Williams Memorial 7-on-7 tournament July 7. Registration is open to 16 Louisiana high school teams and the entry fee is $100.
Organizers want to build the event into an event that can give back to local high school sports programs, youth sports programs and provide support for cancer patients along with their families. The tourney date also marks the one-year anniversary of Williams’ death from cancer.
Williams was a star athlete at Episcopal and Vanderbilt who returned to teach, coach and serve as assistant at EHS after his NFL career. Teams can register at www.JRWLegacy.com.
Tulane Hall of Fame adding Temple
Former Southern Lab star Britney Hurst Temple is part of the 2023 Tulane Athletic Hall of Fame induction class as a volleyball player.
Temple starred at Tulane from 1999-2002 and was selected as the MVP of the 2002 All-Louisiana team. As a senior, Temple set single-season school records for kills with 692 and digs with 464. She set a single-match record with 37 kills vs. Bowling Green. It was one of five top 10 single-match totals Temple posted that year.
In addition to volleyball, she also competed for the Green Wave in track in the javelin. Temple also was The Advocate’s Girls Athlete of the Year in 1999 as a volleyball, basketball and track standout.
Prep notables
Former St. Amant baseball pitcher Jacob Mayers was voted the Southland Conference’s Freshman of the Year. Mayers helped the Colonels win their first Southland tourney title in 25 years, along with a berth in the NCAA’s Tuscaloosa Regional.
• Ex-Catholic High catcher Brennan Lambert earned American Athletic Conference All-Tournament honors for Tulane on Sunday.
Lambert, who also played at Delgado, and CHS teammate Brady Hebert, an infielder, are part of the Green Wave squad headed to the Baton Rouge Regional.