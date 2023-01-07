West Feliciana has hired Devin Ducote, a former defensive coordinator with the Saints, as its new head football coach.
WFHS announced Ducote’s hiring with a social media post. The 34-year-old Ducote spent one season as DC on previous coach Hudson Fuller’s staff. It is Ducote’s first head coaching job.
“It’s been a whirlwind the past few weeks but I am very excited about the opportunity,” Ducote said. “I obviously enjoyed my time here the first time and I want to build off what coach (Hudson) Fuller put in place.
“The group who were freshmen when I was here the last time will be seniors. I am very excited to be able to coach them on the front end and back end of their career. That is very meaningful.”
Saturday’s announcement ends a eventful month for both Ducote and West Feliciana. The former Parkview Baptist star and Stephen F. Austin All-American spent the last two seasons as defensive coordinator at Catholic High, helping the Bears win a Division I select title in 2021 and advance to the semifinals in 2022.
When David Simomeaux Jr. announced he was leaving Catholic to become head coach at Central last month, both Ducote and offensive coordinator Zack Morris were also hired to serve in those same roles with the Wildcats.
Catholic then hired a Fuller, an offensive coordinator under former coach Gabriel Fertitta, as its head coach on Dec. 21, creating the West Feliciana opening. Fuller led the Saints to a 12-1 record and a berth in the Division II nonselect semifinals in 2022.
“Coach Ducote brings 10 years experience to the table, both at the college and high school levels,” WFHS schools said in a prepared statement. “We are looking forward to him impacting student athletes and the school community in a great way. The relationships that he created (here) remain strong and will be a boost as he takes over the helm.
“His motivation and dedication to our athletic program will be exciting to watch unfold. We also want to thank coach Fuller for his years with our program and wish him the best of luck in his new endeavor. His impact set us on an upward trajectory that we are confident coach Ducote will enhance.”
Ducote played at PBS from 2004-06 and earned all-state honors. At SFA from 2007-11, he earned All-American honors as a safety. Ducote said he interviewed for the WFHS job Thursday.
“The last two head coaches I have been able to work with (Fuller and Simoneaux) included me in a lot of the head coach conversations,” Ducote said. “I felt like we had a stamp on things to together.
“I have some thoughts on things will be do the same as coach Fuller did. And there may be some we do a little different. I can’t wait to get started”