No. 2 West Feliciana has stepped up to the challenge and come out victorious every time this season.
The next challenge awaits Friday night in the form of No. 23 North Vermilion in the Division II nonselect quarterfinals when West Feliciana puts its 11-0 record on the line.
“What will be critical for us is taking everything one week at a time,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “Being able to show up in a big game is a product of the whole process, not just that particular week. That’s a testament to everyone and the work they’ve put in.”
Some of the obstacles the Saints have had to go through this season include a 21-20 win over Central in Week 2 and a 49-14 win over Brusly in Week 7 when Brusly entered that game 4-2 with only one district loss.
West Feliciana squared off with Plaquemine in Week 10 for the District 6-4A crown. Plaquemine was also undefeated at the time. The Saints pulled out the 43-22 win, which catapulted them to the No. 2 seed.
Fast starts have been a key to the Saints’ season, and it was the case in a 55-21 win over No. 15 Erath in the second round of the playoffs.
The Saints offense, led by quarterback Joel Rogers, is averaging 43.9 points per game.
West Feliciana’s success on offense starts with the line. Senior Devarre Dyson has been one of the leaders on and off the field, according to Fuller.
“Devarre is a model in our program for what it looks like to be a leader in our program,” Fuller said. “He’s excellent in the classroom, the program and the community.”
For Dyson, he said the team stuck together through adversity this season and that’s what he felt made the team stronger.
“We had to come together as a team, and we focused on two main things — unity and humbleness,” he said. “There were a few games we were in this season where we didn’t know whether we would come out on top. We came together as a team. We had to grow together, and we had trust in each other to get it done.”
Dyson said being a part of the West Feliciana offense has meant a lot to him and the other members of the offensive line.
“It’s an honor when you have players who get the job done and you can block for them,” he said. “When all the pieces fit in the puzzle, our goal can come to fruition.”
North Vermilion has pulled off two straight upsets, taking down No. 10 Franklin Parish 35-28 in the first round before beating No. 7 Church Point 41-30 at home.
“When we look at North Vermilion, they’ve played an extremely challenging schedule and they’ve played well as a team," Fuller said.