A year ago, West Feliciana was a Class 3A power. But after sweeping the District 6-4A track titles, the Saints may be ready to take their best shot at the Class 4A track elite.
West Feliciana was a picture of consistency while sweeping the boys and girls titles in the school's 4A district debut Wednesday night. The Saints scored 185 points in the girls division and 180 on the boys side.
“We scored points in a lot of places today, and the biggest surprise for us was how focused they were,” West Feliciana boys coach Preston King said. “It’s been a great day. They got off the bus ready.”
Some things about the meet held at Brusly High were familiar. Like the Saints, the host Panthers moved from 3A to the 4A ranks. And their competition continued. The Brusly girls placed second at 144. Plaquemine was second in the boys team race with 107 points, just ahead of St. Michael (106).
The top-four finishers in each event advance to a regional meet at Cecilia next Thursday.
“We have a lot of new girls this year and some of them were nervous,” West Feliciana girls coach Hatem Bachar said. “We told them to put that energy into their events, and I thought they did admirably well. I asked them to be consistent and they did it.”
Names of the top performers were familiar, too. Tristen Harris was the meet’s top overall girls performer with wins in the 100, 200 and long jump. She also was part of a winning 4x100 relay but was most pleased by running a season-best 24.95 seconds to win the 200.
UL-Monroe signee Imani Coleman returned from a knee injury to win the 200, 400 and anchor a winning relay for the Saints boys team. The times for Coleman were not season bests, but he was pleased not only with his effort but also that of his teammates.
“I just wanted to be out here to help my teammates win … that was the most important thing,” Coleman said. “They did so good.”
For Harris, it was about the PRs and competition.
“I thought our first two relays were so good,” Harris said. “I watched the 4x200 and they started us off. We ran our best time in the 4x100 this year. It was a good day."