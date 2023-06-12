Joel Rogers is best known locally as the quarterback who led West Feliciana to the Division II nonselect semifinals last fall.
But his future is brightest at another position, and Rogers took a major step toward playing safety/defensive back on an elite level by committing to LSU on Monday.
The 6-foot, 180-pound senior announced he selected the Tigers over four other finalists during a ceremony held in the West Feliciana gymnasium. Texas, Alabama, TCU and Tennessee were Rogers' other finalists.
Rogers is the No. 11 player on 247sports list of 2024 Louisiana prospects. He is listed as a three-star prospect and holds 20 scholarship offers.
Though he spoke about current and future teammates as family, Rogers had the support of a large number of family members on site — a group that included his uncle, former LSU and Baker High lineman Karl Wilson. Rogers also noted that safety Tyrann Mathieu was his favorite LSU player when he was growing up.
"Growing up, I always got to watch LSU football," Rogers said. "After going to camps and stuff and talking to the coaches, I got an offer on an unofficial visit March 4. After taking a visit there, it (LSU) felt like home. My family will be close to watch the games when I play, so it checked all the boxes for me."
As a junior, Rogers put together impressive numbers for the Saints in their first season in the Class 4A ranks. He ran for 614 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.
Rogers also completed 58 of 105 passes for 996 yards and 11 touchdowns while leading the Saints to a District 6-4A title, a top-10 ranking and their first semifinals appearance since winning the Class 3A title in 2017. He is the first West Feliciana player to commit to a Power Five school since Darius Davis signed with TCU after that 3A title season. Davis went on to become one of the nation’s top return specialists for the Horned Frogs.
LSU has commitments from two safeties — Dashawn McBryde of Denham Springs and Ju’Juan Johnson of Lafayette Christian. Like Rogers, Johnson also plays quarterback.
Rogers said the other safeties and another LSU commitment, tight end Trey'Dez Green of nearby East Feliciana, were among those encouraging him to commit to the Tigers.
"There are tangible things about Joel you can see, but what sets Joel apart are the intangibles," West Feliciana first-year coach Devin Ducote said. "When coaches come and ask what makes him different from everybody else, we tell them it's the intangibles ... it's his leadership qualities, it's his hunger, it's his humility, it's his upbringing. You can see the support he has here today."