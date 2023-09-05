West Monroe head football coach Todd Garvin was placed on administrative leave until further notice on Tuesday, three days before the Rebels’ scheduled trip to play East Ascension in Week 2.
WMHS principal Dan Lane announced the move in a brief memo, which also noted that defensive coordinator Kevin Davis will serve as acting head coach. The Rebels (1-0) were ranked ninth in the LSWA’s Class 5A football poll released Monday.
Lane’s move came the day after a fourth WMHS was hospitalized due to a heat-related illness, according to a story by Jake Martin of Ouachita Citizen. Three other players were hospitalized over the summer.
EBR trainers’ update
East Baton Rouge Schools athletic director Christina Anderson said via memo that athletic trainers have been secured to work all football games that involve two EBR teams this fall.
Anderson's email said athlete trainers from three providers — Moreau Physical Therapy, Baton Rouge General and Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic and Foundation — will staff the all-EBR games. Acadian Ambulance is also set to be in place for those games.
Along with these services, Anderson said BRG and BROC have worked to share emergency action plans with all EBR schools.
The memo also notes that CPR training for fall sports coaches will be extended and that first aid coordinators have been reinstated on all campuses and are in place to help schools with basic needs, such as taping athletes and applying splints.
LHSAA TV launch
The LHSAA announced the formation of the LHSAA Network, through a partnership with LA Sports Productions, on Tuesday.
Along with providing game and championship event coverage, the plan includes the creation of feature programs that specialize on individual sports and student athletes. Multiple podcasts are also factored into the plan.
"We are incredibly thrilled to embark on this journey with LA Sports Productions to launch the LHSAA Network," LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said in a press release. "This partnership is not only about broadcasting sports; it is about bringing communities together, celebrating the achievements of our student-athletes & coaches, and fostering a sense of pride across the state.”
La Sports Productions CEO Jeff Schneider added, "This collaboration is the realization of a shared vision to elevate high school sports broadcasting to new heights."