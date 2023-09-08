West Monroe pulled away from East Ascension on Friday night on the road, winning 34-20 by converting a series of long, explosive plays.
The Class 5-5A Spartans (0-2) outgained the 2-5A Rebels (2-0) on offense by 150 yards. But West Monroe scored passing touchdowns of 33 and 29 yards, a rushing score of 37 yards and a kickoff return touchdown of 92 yards.
Rebels quarterback Hayden Federico completed 8 of 14 pass attempts for 150 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite target was receiver Grant Edmondson, who ended his night with three catches for 63 yards.
How it was won
East Ascension’s fumble on a botched exchange in the red zone spoiled an otherwise promising first drive. Jamarius McCarty recovered the loose ball, and West Monroe responded with an 82-yard touchdown drive that ended in a 33-yard score by receiver Zachary Pauley.
After a Spartans' punt, Federico found sophomore wideout Trez Davis open in the end zone for a 29-yard score on a fourth-and-long. East Ascension responded with a 14-play, 69-yard drive, capped by an 8-yard touchdown run by Tahj Washington.
Edmondson then returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. The Spartans answered again, this time with a 26-yard connection between sophomore quarterback Hudson Browning and senior receiver Nigel Murphy.
After stopping the Rebels on fourth down, forcing a punt and scoring a quick touchdown in the second half, East Ascension had two chances to tie the game. But its offense stalled without Browning, who missed most of the fourth quarter with an injury.
Edmondson’s 37-yard touchdown run on a read-option keeper gave West Monroe a two-score lead and a comfortable cushion halfway through the fourth quarter.
Player of the game
West Monroe receiver Grant Edmondson: Edmondson set up West Monroe’s first touchdown with a 47-yard reception on a deep post route. The senior got separation on a corner and extended for the grab, securing it to the ground. He then displayed his burst with a dash down the West Monroe sideline on his 92-yard kickoff return touchdown.
They said it
West Monroe acting coach Kevin Davis: “It’s a big win for us. Coming down here, traveling as far as you do, that can be a distraction. They’ve been very hospitable down here. They got a great stadium. It’s been huge. We’ve had a lot of adversity this week, some things go against us, but our kids rallied around it, our kids did what they needed to do to win the ball game, so I can’t be more proud of them.”
East Ascension coach Darnell Lee: “We’re making too many mistakes. You can’t do that against teams like this. These are deep playoff teams. We’re getting some valuable experience now. Our guys are learning that the little things make a big difference in the game.”
Notable
- On Tuesday, West Monroe named Davis acting head coach after placing head coach Todd Garvin on administrative leave when a Rebels player was hospitalized for a heat-related illness. It was the fourth time a player on the team was hospitalized since the summer.
- Last season’s matchup between the two teams was an overtime thriller. East Ascension won on the road 16-10, thanks to a game-winning touchdown run by senior running back Walter Samuel.